Cabinet to meet with economy, security on agenda

Cabinet to meet with economy, security on agenda

ANKARA
Cabinet to meet with economy, security on agenda

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is set to chair a cabinet meeting at the presidential complex after a two-week break, with the economy, security and regional developments expected to top the agenda.

The first major item is expected to be the economy, ahead of inflation data due to be released in the first week of June.

Ministers are expected to review the latest market developments and the implementation of the government’s economic program under the Medium-Term Program and the 12th Development Plan.

The “terror-free Türkiye” process will also be among the main domestic issues on the table. The cabinet is expected to assess the latest situation on the ground and developments related to the process of laying down arms.

Foreign policy items are also expected to feature heavily in the meeting.

Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts regarding tensions between the United States and Iran, as well as the possible impact of regional developments on the economy, are expected to be discussed.

The cabinet is also expected to review developments in the Russia-Ukraine war and rising risks in the Black Sea.

Erdoğan is expected to make a statement after the meeting.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish president, Dutch premier discuss mutual ties, global issues

Turkish president, Dutch premier discuss mutual ties, global issues
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