BYD investment deal, obligations remain valid: Ministry

BYD investment deal, obligations remain valid: Ministry

ANKARA
BYD investment deal, obligations remain valid: Ministry

 

 Türkiye’s Industry and Technology Ministry has said that the investment agreement signed with Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD, including the conditions in the agreement and the company’s obligations and guarantees submitted to the state, remains valid.

BYD had previously announced plans to establish a production facility in Türkiye with an annual capacity of 150,000 vehicles. As part of the process, land allocation procedures were carried out in Manisa province in western Türkiye after the company made the required payment, and the investment process began.

However, as the planned progress in the investment had not been achieved for some time, the company’s access to incentives was suspended by the Industry and Technology Ministry at the beginning of 2026.

Ministry officials told Anadolu Agency that the investment agreement with the company, the conditions set out in the agreement, BYD’s obligations, and the guarantees it submitted to the state remain in force.

The ministry is continuing all procedures in line with official rules and processes.

If investments are not completed, companies are required to repay the incentives they received within the framework of relevant legal regulations, as well as the commitments and guarantees they submitted.

Ministry officials said no domestic or foreign company is subject to any discrimination, adding that the rules apply equally to all companies and that public interests are strongly secured throughout all processes.

Reuters reported earlier this week that BYD has put the planned plant in Türkiye on hold.

BYD’s executive vice president Stella Li told Reuters that BYD has not started building that factory. She said the company does not have a timeline for starting production in Türkiye.

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