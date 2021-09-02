Businessman organizes fake assassination plot to get police protection

ISTANBUL

A Turkish businessman, running a paper company in Istanbul, has conducted a fake assassination plot against himself to convince the police to give him legal protection.

Maks Gerşon applied to the police, saying that his life was in danger after a gunman shot at his car.

Police units that checked CCTV footage in the area found that an unidentified man got off a pickup truck and approached Gerşon’s car before shooting at his window.

But the police got suspicious after the man showed he was acting comfortably and using a silencer. They identified the man after discovering the number plate of the pickup truck.

The “assassin” confessed that he was paid by the businessman to shoot at the car when he was not inside it. Gerşon is now facing a charge of “constituting a crime.”