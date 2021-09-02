Businessman organizes fake assassination plot to get police protection

  • September 02 2021 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
A Turkish businessman, running a paper company in Istanbul, has conducted a fake assassination plot against himself to convince the police to give him legal protection.

Maks Gerşon applied to the police, saying that his life was in danger after a gunman shot at his car.

Police units that checked CCTV footage in the area found that an unidentified man got off a pickup truck and approached Gerşon’s car before shooting at his window.

But the police got suspicious after the man showed he was acting comfortably and using a silencer. They identified the man after discovering the number plate of the pickup truck.

The “assassin” confessed that he was paid by the businessman to shoot at the car when he was not inside it. Gerşon is now facing a charge of “constituting a crime.”

The Taliban on Sept. 1 paraded some of the military hardware they captured during their takeover of Afghanistan, as a team from Qatar landed at the trashed airport in Kabul - a first step towards getting the facility back up and running as a lifeline for aid.

