Businesses should not worry about sanctions: Nebati

  • August 27 2022 07:00:00

Businesses should not worry about sanctions: Nebati

ANKARA
Businesses should not worry about sanctions: Nebati

Businesses in Türkiye should not be concerned by the threat of sanctions, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Aug. 26.

“The letter should not cause concern in our business circles. Türkiye is one of the most important political and economic power centers in the world,” Nebati wrote on Twitter, referring to the letter the U.S. Treasury issued to warn against violating the sanctions imposed on Russia.

It is important for Türkiye to cooperate and work together with its allies against the global and regional challenges, he added.

“We are also determined to develop commercial relations with our neighbors in various sectors – especially tourism – within a framework that is not subject to sanctions... We are pleased to see that the United States, our ally and trade partner, is inviting its businesses to invest in our economy,” Nebati said.

All actors in the Turkish economy are committed to principles of free market and try to have a larger share in global trade, the minister said.

The Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSİAD), on Aug. 23, confirmed that it received a letter from U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo cautioning that Turkish companies risked consequences if they did business with Russians or Russian institutions that were under U.S. sanctions.

Türkiye will not allow any person or institution to violate sanctions imposed on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, a senior Turkish official told his United States counterpart last week.

Deputy Treasury and Finance Minister Yunus Elitaş spoke on the phone with U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo on the implementation of sanctions against Russia.

Elitaş underlined the fact that Türkiye has deep economic and political ties with both Ukraine and Russia, saying Ankara’s stance on the sanctions has not changed, meaning it won’t join unilateral sanctions. But he also assured his counterpart that the government would not allow any person or institution to violate sanctions on Russia.

WORLD UN session on high seas biodiversity ends without agreement

UN session on high seas biodiversity ends without agreement
MOST POPULAR

  1. Incest: The last taboo in Turkish cinema and TV

    Incest: The last taboo in Turkish cinema and TV

  2. Ancient city of Ephesus to reunite with sea

    Ancient city of Ephesus to reunite with sea

  3. SAS widens loss, weighed down by pilot strike

    SAS widens loss, weighed down by pilot strike

  4. Handwritten 'Hey Jude' lyrics sell for $910,000

    Handwritten 'Hey Jude' lyrics sell for $910,000

  5. Crucial illegal road threatens Amazon rainforest

    Crucial illegal road threatens Amazon rainforest
Recommended
SAS widens loss, weighed down by pilot strike

SAS widens loss, weighed down by pilot strike

SpaceX and T-Mobile unveil satellite plan to end cellphone ‘dead zones’

SpaceX and T-Mobile unveil satellite plan to end cellphone ‘dead zones’
Weak euro taking a toll on Türkiye’s exporters

Weak euro taking a toll on Türkiye’s exporters
42 Turkish contractors in top 250 list

42 Turkish contractors in top 250 list
Some 94 pct of households have internet access

Some 94 pct of households have internet access
UK port strike threatens to deepen supply chain woes

UK port strike threatens to deepen supply chain woes
WORLD UN session on high seas biodiversity ends without agreement

UN session on high seas biodiversity ends without agreement

UN member states ended two weeks of negotiations Friday without a treaty to protect biodiversity in the high seas, an agreement that would have addressed growing environmental and economic challenges.
ECONOMY SAS widens loss, weighed down by pilot strike

SAS widens loss, weighed down by pilot strike

Ailing Scandinavian carrier SAS, which filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States in July, widened its losses in the third quarter after a pilot strike, the company said on Aug. 26.
SPORTS Istanbul to host second 24-hour cycling competition in September

Istanbul to host second 24-hour cycling competition in September

BoostRace, a 24-hour-long cycling competition, will take place for the second time in Istanbul on Sept. 17 and 18, the organizers have announced.