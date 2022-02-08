Businesses in Van pinning hopes on flights from Tehran

  • February 08 2022 07:00:00

Businesses in Van pinning hopes on flights from Tehran

VAN
Businesses in Van pinning hopes on flights from Tehran

Businesses in the eastern province of Van are expecting direct flights from Iran’s capital Tehran to the city will boost the local economy.

The first flight from Tehran arrived in Ferit Melen airport on Feb. 4. The plane belonging to a private Iranian airline brought in 78 tour operators to the province, which borders the neighboring country.

Before the pandemic broke out, Van was a popular destination for Iranian travelers. In March 2020, at the height of the pandemic, the Kapıköy border crossing was closed only to partially open one year later. In October last year, the crossing gate became fully operational and Iranian tourists once again started to visit the Turkish province.

Businessowners are hopeful that the flights will lure more Iranian tourists to the province.

“Thanks to the Iranian visitors, the occupancy rate at the hotels in Van is quite high right now. Before the pandemic Iranian tourist used to come in large numbers. Businesses here suffered a great deal when the border crossing closed at the height of the pandemic. But I can say we now see pre-pandemic levels again,” said Okan Yıldırımçakar who is in the tourism business.

The flights between Tehran and Van will be held twice a week, and those will be part of a package tour for a three-day and four-night stay, according to Cevdet Gökçe from the eastern Anatolian chapter of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB).

Iranians chose to visit Van because of its location, said Cafer Babazade, an Iranian who works in the tourism industry.

“People from every income group can easily visit Van. Prices here are affordable. The nature and historic sites and entertainment lure Iranians to the city. They spend three or four days there, shopping, traveling around and enjoy food,” he said.

In 2021, 54,000 foreigners visited Van, according to data from the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Not only Van, but other parts of Turkey are also favorite destinations among Iranian holidaymakers.

Last year, nearly 1.2 million Iranians visited the country, which accounted for around 5 percent of all foreign tourist arrivals in Turkey. In 2020, however, the number of Iranian visitors dropped to 386,000. In 2019, more than 2.1 million Iranians vacationed in Turkey.

WORLD Boris Johnson reboots office in bid to move past ’partygate’

Boris Johnson reboots office in bid to move past ’partygate’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Health minister calls on public to avoid complacency

    Health minister calls on public to avoid complacency

  2. Greece seeking ways to counter Turkish drones

    Greece seeking ways to counter Turkish drones

  3. Israeli president extends ‘get well’ wishes to Erdoğan family

    Israeli president extends ‘get well’ wishes to Erdoğan family

  4. MHP sees no legal obstacle before Erdoğan’s third term in presidential office

    MHP sees no legal obstacle before Erdoğan’s third term in presidential office

  5. Residents fill snow into wells to cool off in summer

    Residents fill snow into wells to cool off in summer
Recommended
Galatasaray played with COVID-19 infected players, says Efes coach

Galatasaray played with COVID-19 infected players, says Efes coach
Construction near iconic mosque sparks row

Construction near iconic mosque sparks row
Conflict may occur in Middle East due to climate change: Report

Conflict may occur in Middle East due to climate change: Report
Turkish rock legend remembered with commemorative events

Turkish rock legend remembered with commemorative events
Regulator mulling steps to improve couriers’ work conditions

Regulator mulling steps to improve couriers’ work conditions
Greece seeking ways to counter Turkish drones

Greece seeking ways to counter Turkish drones
WORLD Boris Johnson reboots office in bid to move past ’partygate’

Boris Johnson reboots office in bid to move past ’partygate’

Boris Johnson has brought in new senior staffers as he tries to restore his flagging authority- including a communications chief who insisted the British prime minister is “not a total clown."
ECONOMY Supply part sales offset some losses in automotive exports

Supply part sales offset some losses in automotive exports

Turkey’s automotive exports declined 1.6 percent in January to $2.2 billion, while supply industry exports rose 7 percent, according to the Automotive Exporters Association (OİB).

SPORTS Tuchel tests positive

Tuchel tests positive

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could miss his side’s trip to Abu Dhabi this week for the Club World Cup after testing positive for COVID-19.