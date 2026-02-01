Business leaders urge EU to unlock customs union update

Business leaders urge EU to unlock customs union update

ISTANBUL
Business leaders urge EU to unlock customs union update

Turkish and European business leaders have urged the European Union to reopen the path to Türkiye’s membership bid, modernize the EU-Türkiye Customs Union and deepen cooperation in an open letter addressed to EU leaders.

The letter, prepared by the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK) Türkiye-Europe Business Councils, was signed by the heads of business councils from 26 EU member states and addressed to EU leaders, and was also published by Financial Times.

"Giving Türkiye a clear and unambiguous perspective on becoming a member of the EU and reaffirming that Türkiye and the EU’s future lies within each other would restore strategic clarity and mutual confidence," the letter said.

DEİK President Nail Olpak stated that Türkiye and the EU remain deeply intertwined, adding that the issue is not limited to customs union modernization but also relates to Türkiye’s place in Europe’s broader ecosystem.

Referring to the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, Olpak said such steps risk becoming “new walls” for integrated supply chains if the relationship is not updated in a comprehensive way.

He also pointed to the impact of the EU’s free trade agreements with third parties — including the Mercosur bloc and India — arguing that arrangements that leave Türkiye outside can create asymmetric costs for Turkish industry and, ultimately, for European chains as well.

Olpak noted that DEİK would continue its outreach efforts in the coming months, while DEİK Türkiye-Europe Business Councils Coordinator Chair Mehmet Ali Yalçındağ stated that the business councils aim to achieve tangible results in 2026, including through planned engagements in Brussels later this year.

The letter’s central call, DEİK said, is for the EU to adopt a strategic approach, with accelerated steps to update the customs union, address structural bottlenecks affecting mobility and trade and create a stronger, more predictable basis for cooperation.

 

DEIK,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes

Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes

    Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes

  2. Turkish parliament to debate sweeping hike in traffic penalties

    Turkish parliament to debate sweeping hike in traffic penalties

  3. Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

    Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

  4. Erdoğan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt in first foreign trip of 2026

    Erdoğan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt in first foreign trip of 2026

  5. Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi

    Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi
Recommended
Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows
Tourism investors call for action to accelerate projects

Tourism investors call for action to accelerate projects
Consumer prices in Istanbul rise 4.56 percent in January

Consumer prices in Istanbul rise 4.56 percent in January
Borsa Istanbul marks best January in 29 years

Borsa Istanbul marks best January in 29 years
Fresh produce exports see minimal returns: Ministter

Fresh produce exports see minimal returns: Ministter
Manufacturing PMI retreats to 48.1 in January: Survey

Manufacturing PMI retreats to 48.1 in January: Survey
Indonesia lets Grok back online under tight supervision

Indonesia lets Grok back online under tight supervision
WORLD Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi

Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi

Russia has confirmed that a new round of talks with Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi on ending the four-year-war will start Wednesday, after they were postponed from this weekend.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

Exports from Türkiye fell by 3.9 percent year-on-year in January due to calendar effects, amounting to $20.3 billion, while annualized exports rose 3.7 percent to $272.5 billion, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat announced on Jan. 2.

SPORTS Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray enters the final matchday of the Champions League league phase on Jan. 28 with its knockout fate firmly in its own hands, needing only a single point against a depleted Manchester City to guarantee a spot in the playoffs.  
﻿