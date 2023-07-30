Bus accident in Kars leaves 7 dead, 22 injured

Bus accident in Kars leaves 7 dead, 22 injured

KARS
Bus accident in Kars leaves 7 dead, 22 injured

A tragic accident has unfolded in the northeastern province of Kars' Sarıkamış district when a passenger bus overturned into a stockade on July 30, leaving seven people dead and 22 others injured, as per preliminary reports.

The ill-fated bus was traveling from the northwestern province of Bursa to Kars when the incident occurred after it had passed the viaduct at the entrance of Karakurt village on a nearby highway. The precise cause of the accident is yet to be determined, prompting the authorities to launch a criminal investigation into the matter.

In response to the distress call, health, fire, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and gendarmerie teams swiftly arrived at the accident site.

The passenger bus fell from a height of approximately 50 meters, coming to rest upside down inside the stockade. Tragically, seven lost their lives in the aftermath of the crash, while 22 others sustained injuries of varying degrees.

The injured were then transported to nearby hospitals in Erzurum and Kars by ambulances. One individual, whose condition was assessed as critical, received further medical attention via an ambulance helicopter that landed on the highway to facilitate a rapid transfer to Erzurum.

The viaduct, which had been completed and opened to traffic last November, spans 574 meters in length and soars to a height of 120 meters.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç took to his social media account to share his condolences. "I wish God's mercy on our citizens who lost their lives in the tragic traffic accident in Kars, and patience for their families and relatives. I also wish a speedy recovery to our injured citizens," he tweeted.

Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE İYİ Party leader acknowledges election defeat

İYİ Party leader acknowledges election defeat
LATEST NEWS

  1. İYİ Party leader acknowledges election defeat

    İYİ Party leader acknowledges election defeat

  2. Top military council to discuss new appointments, promotions

    Top military council to discuss new appointments, promotions

  3. Bus accident in Kars leaves 7 dead, 22 injured

    Bus accident in Kars leaves 7 dead, 22 injured

  4. IMF to disburse $7.5 bln to Argentina

    IMF to disburse $7.5 bln to Argentina

  5. Group of companies planning to launch Eurostar rival

    Group of companies planning to launch Eurostar rival
Recommended
İYİ Party leader acknowledges election defeat

İYİ Party leader acknowledges election defeat
Top military council to discuss new appointments, promotions

Top military council to discuss new appointments, promotions
Some 111,000 tourists visit Uçhisar Castle

Some 111,000 tourists visit Uçhisar Castle
Quake-hit students rank high in national exams

Quake-hit students rank high in national exams
Ministry warns of excessive water consumption

Ministry warns of excessive water consumption
Marine pollution to be monitored at 425 locations: Ministry

Marine pollution to be monitored at 425 locations: Ministry
WORLD Greek blazes mostly under control: fire fighters

Greek blazes mostly under control: fire fighters

Wildfires that have scorched Greece for more than two weeks were on Saturday mostly under control, but firefighters remained in key hotspots with strong winds still a threat, officials said.

ECONOMY IMF to disburse $7.5 bln to Argentina

IMF to disburse $7.5 bln to Argentina

Argentina is set to receive a much-needed disbursement of funds from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the lender has said, with a fresh staff-level agreement paving the way for access to $7.5 billion.

SPORTS Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Terence Crawford punished Errol Spence on the way to a ninth-round technical knockout to claim the undisputed welterweight world title in Las Vegas on July 29.