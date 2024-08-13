Bursa unveils country’s first ‘Dark Sky Park’

Türkiye’s inaugural Dark Sky Park has officially opened in the western province of Bursa, catering to astronomy enthusiasts, nature lovers, photographers and anyone seeking to reconnect with the night sky.

The park, located in the Başalan Plateau of the İnegöl district, stands out in providing a space free from the overwhelming effects of light pollution.

Light pollution measurements were made at more than a thousand points in Bursa and the area was chosen as a result of these measurements.

The park’s opening coincided with the peak of the Perseid meteor shower, considered one of the best meteor showers of the year which occurs when Earth passes through the debris left behind by a comet.

Each year, typically between mid-July and late August, Earth crosses the debris field. The occurrence is expected to peak between Aug. 12 and 13 this year.

Over two days, visitors enjoyed various activities, including telescope-making workshops, constellation studies and stargazing events, complemented by entertainment, such as concerts, drama sessions and astronomy-themed competitions.

The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye’s (TÜBİTAK) Sky Observation Event, also held in Bursa at the Kirazlı Plateau in conjunction with the park’s opening, drew astronomy enthusiasts from across the country. With over 39 telescopes available, participants observed planets, star clusters and other celestial bodies. Additionally, presentations on exoplanets, satellite technology and asteroids offered attendees a deeper understanding of space.

