Bursa to host international photographers

BURSA

The 11th Bursa International Photography Festival (Bursa FotoFest), organized with the cooperation of Bursa Metropolitan Municipality and Bursa Photography Art Association (BUFSAD), will be held from Nov. 19 to 28 with the participation of photographers from different regions.

The theme of this year’s festival will be “Eye to Eye.”

At a meeting held at the Merinos Atatürk Congress and Culture Center, Bursa Metropolitan Mayor Alinur Aktaş said that 262 photographers from the United States, Azerbaijan, England, Iran, Mexico, Kosovo, Netherlands, India, Russia, Bangladesh and Chile will participate in the event with more than 3,000 photographs at some 200 exhibitions.

Aktaş stated that the exhibitions will be opened in special areas to be set up at Merinos Atatürk Congress and Culture Center Fairground and that the works of photographers from 26 Turkish cities will be exhibited.

“National Geographic photographer Rena Effendi from Azerbaijan, Vanessa Winship from England, Gala Phenia from Mexico and Jetmir İdrizi from Kosovo will be at the festival, while masters from Turkey such as İbrahim Zaman, Mustafa Seven and Kemal Cengizkan will meet with photographers during the event,” he said, adding that the guest country of this year’s festival will be Azerbaijan.

Within the scope of the festival, many events such as performances, artist talks and interviews with photography artists and documentary-film screenings will also be organized.