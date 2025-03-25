Burglary in sealed building at center of Orhan Pamuk’s urban renewal dispute

ISTANBUL

A burglary has occurred at the historic Taray Apartment in Istanbul’s Nişantaşı district, targeting the residence of İzzettin Çalışlar, historian and the grandson of İzzettin Çalışlar, a prominent commander in the Turkish War of Independence and a close associate of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

The apartment, where Nobel laureate author Orhan Pamuk also owns multiple residences, had previously been evacuated due to earthquake risks.

According to the daily Hürriyet, burglars infiltrated Çalışlar’s apartment, stealing valuable heirlooms, including personal belongings of General İzzettin Paşa, as well as silverware belonging to Çalışlar’s late mother.

Additionally, items collected for the Galatasaray Museum, including various metal artifacts and a Galatasaray Distinguished Service Award with no material value, were taken.

Çalışlar announced the burglary on social media, simultaneously criticizing his neighbor, Orhan Pamuk, accusing him of forcing the apartment’s evacuation due to what he described as “property greed.”

In his statement, Çalışlar directly addressed antique dealers and collectors, urging them to be vigilant for stolen artifacts.

The controversy surrounding the Taray Apartment is longstanding. The building, which houses 18 flats, includes eight owned by Pamuk.

Following an official risk assessment that deemed the structure unsafe, Pamuk advocated for its demolition and reconstruction under Istanbul’s urban transformation program. However, some residents opposed the move, opting instead for structural reinforcement.

The disagreement led to a legal battle, during which the courts imposed an interim injunction to halt demolition. Nonetheless, a subsequent inspection resulted in the disconnection of the building’s electricity, water and gas supplies, ultimately leading to its official sealing.

Authorities are investigating the break-in. According to reports from Hürriyet, this lack of utilities played a crucial role in the burglary, as the power outage rendered the building’s security systems inoperative.