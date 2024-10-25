Bulgarians face a seventh general election in over 3 years

A woman walks past an open air reception of We continue the Change party on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Sofia, as Bulgarians are called to cast ballots on Sunday in the seventh general elections in just over three years, as their country is facing growing political instability that might further enhance the popularity of pro-Russian and far-right groups.

Bulgarians will cast ballots on Oct. 27 in the seventh general elections in just over three years as the country faces growing political instability that might further enhance the popularity of pro-Russian and far-right groups.

Of the six elections since 2021, only two have produced an elected government, but both coalitions collapsed after trying to introduce reforms, take on graft, and reduce reliance on Russia.

There was no clear winner in the latest vote, held in June, and the seven groups elected to the fragmented legislature were unable to put together a viable coalition.

Observers suggest that the coming vote will produce more of the same and that chances for an immediate end of the political stalemate are low.

Pollsters predict that voter fatigue and disillusionment with the political system will result in low turnout and another fractured parliament where populist and pro-Russian groups could increase their representation.

The Balkan country of 6.7 million has been gripped by political instability since 2020, when nationwide protests erupted against corrupt politicians that had allowed oligarchs to take control of state institutions.

Bulgaria is one of the poorest and most corrupt European Union member states. 

The current election will add some changes to the political landscape. Two of the oldest parties — the Socialists and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms — have been seriously shaken by internal conflicts.

The MRF, which traditionally represented the ethnic Turkish vote, recently split into two rival factions, one around party founder Ahmed Doğan, and the other behind U.S.-sanctioned businessman and media tycoon Delyan Peevski.

