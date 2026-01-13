Syrian army declares east of Aleppo a closed military zone

Syrian army declares east of Aleppo a closed military zone

DAMASCUS
Syrian army declares east of Aleppo a closed military zone

Some families return to their homes with vehicles following the clash against terrorist organization YPG, operating under the name SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces), in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria on Jan. 12, 2026.

The Syrian army on Jan. 13 declared an area east of the northern city of Aleppo a “closed military zone,” potentially signaling another escalation between government forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Several days of clashes in the city of Aleppo last week that displaced tens of thousands of people came to an end over the weekend with the evacuation of the SDF members from the contested neighborhood of Sheikh Maqsoud .

Since then, Syrian officials have accused the SDF of building up its forces near the towns of Maskana and Deir Hafer, about 60 kilometer east of Aleppo city.

State news agency SANA reported that the army had declared the area a closed military zone because of “continued mobilization” by the SDF “and because it serves as a launching point for Iranian suicide drones that have targeted the city of Aleppo.”

The army statement also said armed groups should withdraw to the area east of the Euphrates River.

A map released alongside the statement highlighted regions including Meskene and Deir Hafir, urging civilians to stay away from sites controlled by the terrorist organization.

On Jan. 10 afternoon, an explosive drone hit the Aleppo governorate building shortly after two cabinet ministers and a local official held a news conference on the developments in the city. The SDF denied being behind the attack.

Since last week, the SDF has shelled residential neighborhoods, civilian facilities and Syrian army positions in Aleppo, killing 24 people, wounding nearly 130 and displacing about 165,000 residents from the Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud districts, according to official figures.

The tensions come amid an impasse in political negotiations between the central state and the SDF.

The leadership in Damascus under interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa signed a deal in March 2025 with the SDF, which controls much of the northeast, for it to merge with the Syrian army by the end of 2025. There have been disagreements on how it would happen.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

    Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

  2. Technical prep for Armenia border gate nears end

    Technical prep for Armenia border gate nears end

  3. Denmark, Greenland in crunch White House talks as Trump ups pressure

    Denmark, Greenland in crunch White House talks as Trump ups pressure

  4. Four pillars defined in anti-terror commission's final report

    Four pillars defined in anti-terror commission's final report

  5. US takes aim at Muslim Brotherhood in Arab world

    US takes aim at Muslim Brotherhood in Arab world
Recommended
Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction
Denmark, Greenland in crunch White House talks as Trump ups pressure

Denmark, Greenland in crunch White House talks as Trump ups pressure
US takes aim at Muslim Brotherhood in Arab world

US takes aim at Muslim Brotherhood in Arab world
Hamas to elect first leader since Sinwar killed by Israel

Hamas to elect first leader since Sinwar killed by Israel
2025 was third hottest year on record: EU, US experts

2025 was third hottest year on record: EU, US experts
ICJ genocide case flawed and unfounded: Myanmar

ICJ genocide case 'flawed and unfounded': Myanmar
Over 20 killed in train accident at China-backed project in Thailand

Over 20 killed in train accident at China-backed project in Thailand
WORLD Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy announced Wednesday the start of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire plan, saying the focus will shift to demilitarization, technocratic governance, and reconstruction.

ECONOMY Foreign digital platforms take majority of media investments

Foreign digital platforms take majority of media investments

Media and advertising investments in Türkiye surged to 213 billion Turkish Liras ($4.94 billion) in 2024, yet nearly three-quarters of this spending flowed abroad.  
SPORTS Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Newcomer Matteo Guendouzi shined as Fenerbahçe defeated archrival Galatasaray 2-0 to claim the Turkish Super Cup on Jan. 10.

﻿