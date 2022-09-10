Bulgarian shoppers influx lures businesses to Edirne

Bulgarian shoppers influx lures businesses to Edirne

EDİRNE
Bulgarian shoppers influx lures businesses to Edirne

Nearly 60 companies launched businesses over the past year in the northwestern province of Edirne amid the influx of visitors, mostly arriving in the city for shopping, from Bulgaria.

Edirne was already popular with Bulgarian shoppers, but the number of visitors from the neighboring country significantly increased after Türkiye scrapped the visa requirement for Bulgarian citizens in late July. This has given a strong boost to the local economy, particularly tourism and services sectors are the main beneficiaries.

“Visits from Bulgaria increased at least by 30 percent. Over the past year, 57 companies have made investments in the city,” said Recep Zıpkınkurt, the head of the Edirne Chamber of Industry and Commerce (ETSO).

Both local and foreign companies are investing in the city, according to Zıpkınkurt. Most of those businesses operate in the furniture, textile, appeal and eatery sectors, which serve Bulgarian shoppers, Zıpkınkurt said. “Some 57 companies have applied to our chamber to get necessary permissions.”

Some investors are looking for land plots to build hotels, and there are also projects to turn the existing buildings in to hotels, he said.

Zıpkınkurt, however, noted that in the face of the influx of Bulgarian visitors, prices in the city have risen by around 10 percent. “We observe this price hike in supermarkets and outdoor markets.”

Investments go both ways, he said, noting that companies in Edirne also do businesses in Bulgaria, mostly active and invest in the agriculture sector. “There are companies which sell construction material and hygiene materials to Bulgaria as well as food wholesalers. Some of them open branches there.”

Property and office prices are also on the rise in the city.

“Lured by lively business environment, entrepreneurs are coming to Edirne, hoping to take advantage of the situation. Manufacturing firms from Istanbul are looking for space… Prices are going up,” said Serhat Çeker, head of the local real estate consultants’ association.

WORLD North Korea law makes nuclear programme ’irreversible’

North Korea law makes nuclear programme ’irreversible’
MOST POPULAR

  1. The Ottomans and their love of horses

    The Ottomans and their love of horses

  2. Turkey continues to support Palestine’s rightful struggle: FM

    Turkey continues to support Palestine’s rightful struggle: FM

  3. Turkish delegation visits Pakistan for aid after flood disaster

    Turkish delegation visits Pakistan for aid after flood disaster

  4. Ancient skeleton reveals oldest amputation

    Ancient skeleton reveals oldest amputation

  5. Hidden items found in Vermeer’s famed ‘Milkmaid’ painting

    Hidden items found in Vermeer’s famed ‘Milkmaid’ painting
Recommended
Treasury sanctions Iranian firms for drone sales to Russia

Treasury sanctions Iranian firms for drone sales to Russia
Higher rates unlikely to cause deep US recession: Powell

Higher rates unlikely to cause deep US recession: Powell
Gov’t mulls new measures to help low-income groups

Gov’t mulls new measures to help low-income groups
Apple unveils new gadgets despite supply chain woes

Apple unveils new gadgets despite supply chain woes
Clean energy jobs grow, but wages lag fossil sector: report

Clean energy jobs grow, but wages lag fossil sector: report
Airports serve 118 million passengers in eight months

Airports serve 118 million passengers in eight months
WORLD North Korea law makes nuclear programme ’irreversible’

North Korea law makes nuclear programme ’irreversible’

North Korea has passed a law declaring its readiness to launch preventive nuclear strikes, including in the face of conventional attacks, state media said on Sept. 9. 
ECONOMY Bulgarian shoppers influx lures businesses to Edirne

Bulgarian shoppers influx lures businesses to Edirne

Nearly 60 companies launched businesses over the past year in the northwestern province of Edirne amid the influx of visitors, mostly arriving in the city for shopping, from Bulgaria.
SPORTS Turkish clubs launch Europa League bids

Turkish clubs launch Europa League bids

Trabzonspor and Fenerbahçe launch their Europa League group stage campaigns on Sept. 8, hoping to go the distance after missing out on the Champions League.