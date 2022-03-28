Bulgarian campers enjoy Marmara coasts

TEKİRDAĞ

With the arrival of spring and the warming of the weather, Bulgarian campers have set out from the cities of Sofia and Varna and arrived in the northwestern province of Tekirdağ to mingle with locals and enjoy the Marmara coastline.

Expressing that affordable prices in Turkey are an attractive factor, Bulgarian camper Vladimir Stanimirov said, unlike Bulgaria and Europe, many services, such as accommodation, toilet and water, for caravans are free in Turkey.

“When you want to stay with a caravan in Bulgaria and Europe, you pay a fee of 30 euros. While normal vehicles can enter the city, it is forbidden to get in with a caravan. There is no such situation in Turkey,” Stanimirov said.

Deyan Rashkov, another camper, said he has been visiting Turkey for the last 20 years and that the country is number one for camping and caravans.

“I have visited Tekirdağ eight times; I love the city very much,” Rashkov said while joking that he can be a candidate for the headman of the Süleymanpaşa quarter, where they parked their vehicles.