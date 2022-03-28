Bulgarian campers enjoy Marmara coasts

  • March 28 2022 07:00:00

Bulgarian campers enjoy Marmara coasts

TEKİRDAĞ
Bulgarian campers enjoy Marmara coasts

With the arrival of spring and the warming of the weather, Bulgarian campers have set out from the cities of Sofia and Varna and arrived in the northwestern province of Tekirdağ to mingle with locals and enjoy the Marmara coastline.

Expressing that affordable prices in Turkey are an attractive factor, Bulgarian camper Vladimir Stanimirov said, unlike Bulgaria and Europe, many services, such as accommodation, toilet and water, for caravans are free in Turkey.

“When you want to stay with a caravan in Bulgaria and Europe, you pay a fee of 30 euros. While normal vehicles can enter the city, it is forbidden to get in with a caravan. There is no such situation in Turkey,” Stanimirov said.

Deyan Rashkov, another camper, said he has been visiting Turkey for the last 20 years and that the country is number one for camping and caravans.

“I have visited Tekirdağ eight times; I love the city very much,” Rashkov said while joking that he can be a candidate for the headman of the Süleymanpaşa quarter, where they parked their vehicles.

ECONOMY Turkey offers ‘alternative’ as energy hub for Europe

Turkey offers ‘alternative’ as energy hub for Europe
MOST POPULAR

  1. Russian oligarchs can come to Turkey if legal, minister says

    Russian oligarchs can come to Turkey if legal, minister says

  2. Turkish navy on alert against stray mines in Black Sea: Defense Minister

    Turkish navy on alert against stray mines in Black Sea: Defense Minister

  3. Rent, property prices skyrocket in Antalya amid Ukraine war

    Rent, property prices skyrocket in Antalya amid Ukraine war

  4. Zelenskyy: Russia sowing a deep hatred among Ukrainians

    Zelenskyy: Russia sowing a deep hatred among Ukrainians

  5. Turkish, Ukrainian leaders discuss latest developments in Ukraine war

    Turkish, Ukrainian leaders discuss latest developments in Ukraine war
Recommended
Nearly 160 Ukrainian orphans arrive in Turkey

Nearly 160 Ukrainian orphans arrive in Turkey
Danish couple touring on bikes reaches Istanbul

Danish couple touring on bikes reaches Istanbul
Japanese selling chilled lamb’s head meat in Kadıköy

Japanese selling chilled lamb’s head meat in Kadıköy
Mass dolphin deaths ‘may be related to fishing nets’

Mass dolphin deaths ‘may be related to fishing nets’
Turkey reports 11,194 new coronavirus cases, 64 more deaths

Turkey reports 11,194 new coronavirus cases, 64 more deaths
Kenyans leave mark on Istanbul Half Marathon

Kenyans leave mark on Istanbul Half Marathon
WORLD Iran diplomat suggests flexibility to restore nuclear deal

Iran diplomat suggests flexibility to restore nuclear deal

Iran’s top diplomat said Saturday that the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard accepted the idea of continuing to be sanctioned by the U.S. if it meant the restoration of Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

ECONOMY Turkey offers ‘alternative’ as energy hub for Europe

Turkey offers ‘alternative’ as energy hub for Europe

Turkey is becoming a strategic energy hub for Europe in the wake of Russia’s war on Ukraine, according to a new report released by Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Germany.

SPORTS Şengün posts 27 points as Rockets beat Trail Blazers

Şengün posts 27 points as Rockets beat Trail Blazers

Rookie Alperen Şengün scores a new NBA career-high while coming from the bench to lead the Houston Rockets to a 115-98 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in an away match