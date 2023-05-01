Building of İzmir Economic Congress reopened in its 100th year

İZMİR
The historical building of the İzmir Economic Congress, where the first economic policies of the country were discussed, has been reopened in its 100th year after being restored in line with its original form.

The Banka-Han building, also knowns as the Guiffray Inn, where the first economic congress was held in 1923, was demolished in 1979 and turned into a parking lot.

The building was purchased by İzmir Governor’s Office and rebuilt in accordance with its original form.

The historic building was reopened on the centennial of the congress, which convened on April 29 with the main theme of “Turkish Economy of the Way to Become a Global Economic Power.”

Important historical documents and photographs regarding the economic development of the country are also exhibited in the building.

“After we expropriated this place in agreement with building and land owners at a reasonable price, we quickly started the construction of the buildings to make it ready in the 100th year,” Governor Yavuz Selim Köşger said.

Stating that its foundation was laid on Oct. 17 last year, Köşger noted that the construction was completed in a short period of about four months.

“It was built with a vision to ensure the continuation of İzmir’s economic congresses here. It has a hall for 750 people. We have also an additional second building,” he said.

Pointing out that the new building was constructed in a format suitable for holding various international meetings, Köşger said, “We are putting forward a vision for Izmir to become the city of congresses in the coming period.”

Köşger also expressed that they want the building of the İzmir Economics Congress to be integrated with the Kemeraltı historical bazaar, which is preparing to be included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Pope Francis urged Hungarians to open their doors to others on Sunday, as he wrapped up a weekend visit with a plea for Europe to welcome migrants and the poor and for an end to Russia's war in Ukraine.
