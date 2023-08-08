Building durability test demand plummets in Istanbul: Municipality

ISTANBUL

Six months after the devastating twin earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş, Istanbulites' demand for building durability screening tests has plummeted, returning to pre-earthquake levels, according to a municipal official.

In the aftermath of the deadly earthquakes, many cities across Türkiye witnessed a surge in requests for building durability tests. Municipalities, licensed engineering firms and universities joined forces to conduct earthquake resistance tests to ensure the safety of buildings.

However, the fervor for these tests has significantly declined over time, with a sharp drop observed in the last six months.

Buğra Gökce, deputy general secretary of the Istanbul Municipality, told daily Milliyet that immediately after the earthquake, the demand for tests skyrocketed, surpassing 22,000 requests per day.

Nevertheless, as of April, the number of applications started to dwindle, eventually returning to the pre-earthquake state by May.

Gökce highlighted that even some citizens who had initially requested the tests are now giving up on the idea.

The demand steadily decreased, with 71 applications in January, 122,058 in February, 28,430 in March, 2,547 in April and 1,333 in May. The months of June and July saw a drop to triple-digit figures, indicating a rapid decline in interest.

Gökce also lamented the decrease in public enthusiasm for the urban transformation project. "A significant part of those who were willing to downsize their homes to avoid living in risky buildings started to prioritize the square meters again," he said.

However, economic conditions also played a significant role, with the cost of transformation tripling and deterring potential applicants, Gökce added.

Urban renewal specialist Hakan Çatalkaya also noted that demand has dwindled to zero in recent times, with only public institutions and corporate companies seeking the building durability tests.