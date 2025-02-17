Building collapse in Egyptian capital kills at least 10 people

CAIRO
A building collapse in the Egyptian capital killed 10 people and injured eight more on Monday, with several others believed to be missing under the rubble, state media reported.

Ambulances were dispatched to the scene in the working class neighbourhood of Kerdasa, where civil defence teams searched for people thought to be missing under the rubble, according to the Al-Akhbar Al-Youm newspaper.

Eyewitnesses told the state-owned outlet that "a gas cylinder explosion" caused the collapse, and a police investigation was under way.

Building regulations are unevenly enforced in the sprawling metropolis of Cairo, home to over 26 million people.

The city has seen a number of deadly building collapses in recent years, both due to the dilapidated state of some and, at times, failure to comply with building regulations.

