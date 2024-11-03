Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway keeps selling Apple stock

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway keeps selling Apple stock

OMAHA
Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway keeps selling Apple stock

Warren Buffett is now sitting on more than $325 billion cash after continuing to unload billions of dollars worth of Apple and Bank of America shares this year and continuing to collect a steady stream of profits from all of Berkshire Hathaway's assorted businesses without finding any major acquisitions.

Berkshire said it sold off more Apple shares in the third quarter after halving its massive investment in the iPhone maker last quarter.

The stake valued at $69.9 billion at the end of September remains Berkshire's biggest single investment, but it has been cut drastically since the end of last year when it was worth $174.3 billion.

Berkshire said on Nov. 2 that investment gains again drove its third quarter profits skyward to $26.25 billion.  

Buffett has long recommended that investors pay more attention to Berkshire’s operating earnings if they want to get a good sense of how the businesses it owns are doing because those numbers exclude investments. Berkshire’s bottom-line profit figures can vary widely from quarter to quarter along with the value of its investments regardless of whether the company bought or sold anything.

By that measure, Berkshire said its operating earnings were only down about 6 percent at $10.09 billion.

Berkshire's revenue didn't change much at $92.995 billion. A year ago, it reported $93.21 billion revenue. 

Berkshire owns an assortment of insurance businesses, including Geico, along with BNSF railroad, several major utilities and a varied collection of retail and manufacturing businesses, including brands like Dairy Queen and See’s Candy.

stock,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiyes passenger car market slows down in October

Türkiye's passenger car market slows down in October
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye's passenger car market slows down in October

    Türkiye's passenger car market slows down in October

  2. Moldova's pro-EU President Maia Sandu wins reelection

    Moldova's pro-EU President Maia Sandu wins reelection

  3. ‘Pasion Flamenca': A celebration of Flamenco culture

    ‘Pasion Flamenca': A celebration of Flamenco culture

  4. 1,500-year-old artifacts smuggled from Türkiye return home

    1,500-year-old artifacts smuggled from Türkiye return home

  5. Andy Warhol artworks stolen in the Netherlands

    Andy Warhol artworks stolen in the Netherlands
Recommended
Türkiyes passenger car market slows down in October

Türkiye's passenger car market slows down in October
Turkish, Saudi business leaders meet at Istanbul forum

Turkish, Saudi business leaders meet at Istanbul forum
US restaurant chain TGI Fridays files for bankruptcy

US restaurant chain TGI Fridays files for bankruptcy
Treasury plans to raise $11 bln in external funding in 2025

Treasury plans to raise $11 bln in external funding in 2025
Türkiye gearing up for major push for renewables

Türkiye gearing up for major push for renewables
Exports rise 3.6 percent, hitting record level in October

Exports rise 3.6 percent, hitting record level in October
IFC mobilizes huge investment package for Türkiye

IFC mobilizes huge investment package for Türkiye
WORLD Moldovas pro-EU President Maia Sandu wins reelection

Moldova's pro-EU President Maia Sandu wins reelection

Moldova's pro-EU incumbent Maia Sandu on Sunday won a tense presidential runoff, beating her rival backed by a pro-Russian party in what she described as a "lesson in democracy."
ECONOMY Türkiyes passenger car market slows down in October

Türkiye's passenger car market slows down in October

The Turkish automotive market experienced a slowdown in October, with passenger car sales dropping by 8.4% year-on-year, according to data released by the Automotive Distributors' and Mobility Association (ODMD).
SPORTS Türkiye’s Zeynep Sönmez storms to first WTA title of career

Türkiye’s Zeynep Sönmez storms to first WTA title of career

Zeynep Sönmez of Türkiye roared past American Ann Li 6-2, 6-1 on Nov. 3 to capture the first WTA title of her career in Merida, Mexico.
﻿