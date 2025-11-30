Budget review wraps up in committee, moves to plenary vote

ANKARA

A parliamentary commission is set to conclude a month-long review of the central government budget proposals for next year on Dec. 1, before sending them to the general assembly for a vote.

The discussions began Oct. 30 in the Planning and Budget Committee following the presentation of the proposals on Oct. 23. This will pave the way for debates in the plenary sessions starting Dec. 8. Lawmakers plan to continue the sessions without interruption, including weekends, until Dec. 21.

Meanwhile, parliamentary activity remains intense across other committees. The National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission steering the government's ongoing "terror-free Türkiye" initiative will meet on Dec. 4. The panel is expected to receive a briefing from a delegation on their Nov. 24 visit to the İmralı prison island off Istanbul to meet with jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan.

The Justice Committee is scheduled on Dec. 3 to discuss a series of judicial amendments, including provisions that could pave the way for the release of more than 50,000 inmates. Submitted by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), the bill outlined an expansion of what is known as the “COVID leave,” a measure first introduced during the pandemic.

Under the regulation enacted in 2020, inmates held in open prisons were granted temporary release due to the pandemic, enabling earlier transfers to open facilities and earlier eligibility for probation. Those with five years or less remaining before qualifying for probation were allowed to remain outside prison without returning.