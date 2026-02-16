Thailand economic growth slows year-on-year: gov’t data

Thailand economic growth slows year-on-year: gov’t data

BANGKOK
Thailand economic growth slows year-on-year: gov’t data

A boy fishes in front of the Bangchak Oil Refinery, home to Thailand's newest sustainable aviation fuel facility, in Bangkok on Jan. 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Anton L. Delgado)

Thailand's economic growth slowed last year, official figures showed Monday, with the incoming government facing a struggling tourism sector and declining private and public consumption.

The economy expanded by 2.4 percent last year compared with 2.9 percent growth in 2024, the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) said.

Private and government consumption grew in 2025 by 2.7 percent and 0.6 percent, the council said, also below the previous year.

Exports rose 11.9 percent compared to 4.4 percent in 2024, despite global uncertainty amid a slew of US tariff announcements last year.

Growth in the Southeast Asian nation is anaemic, with the tourism sector vital but arrivals yet to return to their pre-COVID highs, and fast-growing Vietnam is now attracting more foreign direct investment.

Ahead of the Feb. 8 general election, all three major parties offered various populist handouts and socioeconomic policies to boost the economy.

Shivaan Tandon, Asia economist at Capital Economics, said the election outcome should "reduce near-term political risk," but the country's economic outlook remained challenging.

"We doubt fiscal policy will provide sustained support as authorities remain committed to tight fiscal targets," Tandon said in a note.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Thailand's GDP grew by 2.5 percent year-on-year, picking up pace from the previous quarter, NESDC figures showed.

But Tandon said despite the "quarter of broad-based strength, we expect growth to soften again, reflecting both cyclical headwinds and structural constraints."

Thailand ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude

Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude
LATEST NEWS

  1. Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude

    Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude

  2. Justice Minister pledges leadership based on consultation, ground realities

    Justice Minister pledges leadership based on consultation, ground realities

  3. Azerbaijan jails ex-Karabakh leader for 20 years on war crimes charge

    Azerbaijan jails ex-Karabakh leader for 20 years on war crimes charge

  4. Syria sets Feb deadline for SDF members’ civilian transitions

    Syria sets Feb deadline for SDF members’ civilian transitions

  5. Australia refuses to take back ISIL detainees in Syria

    Australia refuses to take back ISIL detainees in Syria
Recommended
UK unemployment rises to five-year high of 5.2 pct: official

UK unemployment rises to five-year high of 5.2 pct: official
Number of electric vehicles in Türkiye reaches nearly 386,000

Number of electric vehicles in Türkiye reaches nearly 386,000
Home prices decline in real terms in January: Official data

Home prices decline in real terms in January: Official data
Frances Macron eyes fighter jet deal in India

France's Macron eyes fighter jet deal in India
Türkiye cocoa exports hit all-time high of $1.7 billion in 2025

Türkiye cocoa exports hit all-time high of $1.7 billion in 2025
Turkish cosmetics sector rides ‘Turkish Beauty’ wave to global growth

Turkish cosmetics sector rides ‘Turkish Beauty’ wave to global growth
Türkiye seeks to expand sports tourism beyond football

Türkiye seeks to expand sports tourism beyond football
WORLD Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude

Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude

Iran's supreme leader warned on Tuesday that the country had the ability to sink a U.S. warship deployed to the Gulf, as fresh talks between the two sides concluded in Switzerland.

ECONOMY UK unemployment rises to five-year high of 5.2 pct: official

UK unemployment rises to five-year high of 5.2 pct: official

Britain's unemployment rate rose to a five-year high of 5.2 percent in the final quarter of 2025, official data showed Tuesday, as the country's economy struggled to grow.

SPORTS Galatasaray set for Juventus clash at home

Galatasaray set for Juventus clash at home

Galatasaray welcomes Juventus to Istanbul on Feb. 17 for the first leg ofa Champions League playoff clash, with the Turkish champion looking to capitalize on a surge of domestic momentum against the Italian side.  
﻿