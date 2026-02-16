Turkish salmon exports start year on a strong upswing

TRABZON
Turkish salmon revenues have surged by 39 percent year-on-year to reach a staggering $32.19 million in January alone, marking a powerful start to 2026 as the industry ignited the trade year with an explosive performance.

According to data compiled from the Eastern Black Sea Exporters’ Association (DKİB), Turkish salmon reached 11 different international markets during the month.

In terms of quantity, exports experienced a 51 percent year-on-year increase, reaching 4,792 tons compared to the 3,178 tons recorded in January of the previous year.

By destination, Russia remained the largest market, accounting for $24.6 million of total exports. It was followed by Vietnam and Belarus.

Turkish salmon are raised in inland freshwater farms until they reach a specific weight and are then transferred to sea cages in the Black Sea for further growth.

This strategic approach propelled the Eastern Black Sea region to account for a significant 32.5 percent share of Türkiye’s total Turkish salmon exports in January.

Within the region, Trabzon province played a leading role, accounting for $9.91 million of the total export value.

Saffet Kalyoncu, chairman of the DKİB, said the strong performance in January reflects growing international demand for Turkish salmon, both nationally and regionally.

“Our goal is to establish Turkish salmon as a stronger and more recognized brand in global markets,” Kalyoncu said, noting that the industry aims to further expand production capacity, enter new markets and strengthen international promotion through overseas trade fairs.

