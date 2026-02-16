Western Türkiye braces for storm, dust after spring-like spell

ISTANBUL
Following a brief spell of unseasonably warm weather, western Türkiye is bracing for a sharp temperature drop, severe storms and dust transport from North Africa as the weather bureau warns of a transition from spring-like conditions to volatile weather.

Powerful southerly winds are expected to affect the Marmara and Aegean regions, bringing storm-force gusts and widespread disruption, according to the Turkish State Meteorological Service.

At the same time, dust carried from Libya is expected to move northward, impacting air quality in major western cities, including İzmir and Istanbul.

Meteorologists have warned of possible transportation delays, reduced visibility and health risks for vulnerable groups.

In Istanbul, the pleasant spring-like warmth already proved to be a fleeting prelude to a severe weather front.

Temperatures climbed up to 23 degrees Celsius during the weekend, with many residents taking advantage of the warm weather to spend time outdoors along the coast and in public parks.

However, following warnings issued by the Istanbul Governor's Office, strong winds swept through the city, causing roofs and building facades to detach and debris to fall onto streets.

In several districts, parked vehicles were damaged by flying roof materials.

The meteorologists say rainfall will sweep across the entire country by Feb. 17, with severe downpours forecast to batter the Mediterranean and Aegean regions.

By Feb. 18, a significant cold snap will take hold, with snowfall expected to arrive in central and eastern parts of the country.

