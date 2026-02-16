Airline bans passengers for brawl on Antalya-Manchester flight

ISTANBUL

Two passengers have been handed lifetime flight bans after a violent altercation forced a Jet2 aircraft en route from Antalya to Manchester to divert to Brussels, the airline has confirmed.

According to U.S. broadcaster Fox News, the incident occurred on Feb. 12 aboard flight LS896 departing from Antalya to Manchester. The company described the pair as “disruptive passengers” whose behavior led to the mid-air diversion.

Videos shared on social media show passengers exchanging punches in the aisle as others shout and attempt to intervene.

Witnesses alleged that an intoxicated male passenger used racist language early in the flight and became aggressive after being unable to purchase cigarettes on board. Cabin crew efforts to defuse the situation proved unsuccessful.

The aircraft was subsequently rerouted to Brussels, where Belgian police removed the two individuals. The flight later continued to Manchester.

Jet2 said both passengers have been placed on its no-fly list for life. In a statement, the airline stressed its “zero tolerance” policy toward unruly conduct and apologized to other travelers and crew.

It added that legal proceedings have been initiated to recover costs incurred due to the diversion.