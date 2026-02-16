Airline bans passengers for brawl on Antalya-Manchester flight

Airline bans passengers for brawl on Antalya-Manchester flight

ISTANBUL
Airline bans passengers for brawl on Antalya-Manchester flight

Two passengers have been handed lifetime flight bans after a violent altercation forced a Jet2 aircraft en route from Antalya to Manchester to divert to Brussels, the airline has confirmed.

According to U.S. broadcaster Fox News, the incident occurred on Feb. 12 aboard flight LS896 departing from Antalya to Manchester. The company described the pair as “disruptive passengers” whose behavior led to the mid-air diversion.

Videos shared on social media show passengers exchanging punches in the aisle as others shout and attempt to intervene.

Witnesses alleged that an intoxicated male passenger used racist language early in the flight and became aggressive after being unable to purchase cigarettes on board. Cabin crew efforts to defuse the situation proved unsuccessful.

The aircraft was subsequently rerouted to Brussels, where Belgian police removed the two individuals. The flight later continued to Manchester.

Jet2 said both passengers have been placed on its no-fly list for life. In a statement, the airline stressed its “zero tolerance” policy toward unruly conduct and apologized to other travelers and crew.

It added that legal proceedings have been initiated to recover costs incurred due to the diversion.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude

Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude
LATEST NEWS

  1. Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude

    Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude

  2. Justice Minister pledges leadership based on consultation, ground realities

    Justice Minister pledges leadership based on consultation, ground realities

  3. Azerbaijan jails ex-Karabakh leader for 20 years on war crimes charge

    Azerbaijan jails ex-Karabakh leader for 20 years on war crimes charge

  4. Syria sets Feb deadline for SDF members’ civilian transitions

    Syria sets Feb deadline for SDF members’ civilian transitions

  5. Australia refuses to take back ISIL detainees in Syria

    Australia refuses to take back ISIL detainees in Syria
Recommended
Justice Minister pledges leadership based on consultation, ground realities

Justice Minister pledges leadership based on consultation, ground realities
Happiness on rise in Türkiye while economy top worry: TÜİK

Happiness on rise in Türkiye while economy top worry: TÜİK
Türkiye remains to be an island of stability amid regional mess: Bahçeli

Türkiye remains to be an island of stability amid regional mess: Bahçeli
Several public figures among 19 detained in expanding drug op

Several public figures among 19 detained in expanding drug op
Erdoğan arrives in Ethiopia on official visit

Erdoğan arrives in Ethiopia on official visit
Two miners killed in Zonguldak mine collapse

Two miners killed in Zonguldak mine collapse
New courthouse offices to review hotline complaints over legal delays

New courthouse offices to review hotline complaints over legal delays
WORLD Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude

Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude

Iran's supreme leader warned on Tuesday that the country had the ability to sink a U.S. warship deployed to the Gulf, as fresh talks between the two sides concluded in Switzerland.

ECONOMY UK unemployment rises to five-year high of 5.2 pct: official

UK unemployment rises to five-year high of 5.2 pct: official

Britain's unemployment rate rose to a five-year high of 5.2 percent in the final quarter of 2025, official data showed Tuesday, as the country's economy struggled to grow.

SPORTS Galatasaray set for Juventus clash at home

Galatasaray set for Juventus clash at home

Galatasaray welcomes Juventus to Istanbul on Feb. 17 for the first leg ofa Champions League playoff clash, with the Turkish champion looking to capitalize on a surge of domestic momentum against the Italian side.  
﻿