Antalya endures a year’s rainfall in single 40-day stretch

Antalya endures a year’s rainfall in single 40-day stretch

ANTALYA
Antalya endures a year’s rainfall in single 40-day stretch

Antalya, a major tourist and agricultural hub on Türkiye’s Mediterranean coast, has braved an extraordinary deluge in a mere 40 days, remarkably matching the city’s entire rainfall for the previous year.

According to official data, the city recorded around 550 kilograms of rain per square meter in a single month-long stretch, matching the total rainfall of the entire last year.

For nearly six weeks, these intermittent but intense downpours have ravaged homes, workplaces and greenhouses, prompting local authorities to launch urgent damage assessment efforts across the region.

Heavy rain also triggered landslides and road collapses.

Meteorology regional director Murat Ayvazoğlu said rainfall has dominated weather conditions since early January, occasionally reaching severe levels.

Temperatures have remained above seasonal averages, increasing the impact of heavy rain.

This extreme weather pattern escalated into severe flooding across multiple districts, particularly Alanya.

Heavy rains, accompanied by storms, submerged residential areas, farmland and businesses. In several districts, schools were temporarily closed.

At Dim Dam, water levels reached critical thresholds, prompting authorities to release water through spillways.

Residents living in ground and basement floors were urgently evacuated, with municipal buses providing transport to public shelters.

Rivers such as Dim River, Oba Stream and Köprüçay River overflowed, damaging picnic areas, roads and agricultural land.

In the Serik district, emergency teams rescued 27 dogs trapped by floodwaters, while in other areas, livestock and infrastructure suffered losses.

As the storm system moved west, Muğla also experienced severe flooding.

According to the officials, initial assessments show damage to 5,773 decares of agricultural land and 550 decares of greenhouses.

Floodwaters affected 44 homes and workplaces, three trout farms and forced the evacuation of 20 houses.

Authorities reported losses including 35 tons of farmed fish, livestock deaths and damage to roads and bridges at 14 locations.

Further north, in Aydın, persistent rainfall caused the Büyük Menderes River to overflow once more.

This time, farmlands in the İncirliova district were submerged.

Teams from the state hydraulic works cleared debris blocking water flow under bridges, while local officials warned residents about waste accumulation increasing flood risks.

Meteorological authorities continue to urge residents across southwestern Türkiye to follow official warnings closely and take precautions against flooding and landslides.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude

Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude
LATEST NEWS

  1. Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude

    Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude

  2. Justice Minister pledges leadership based on consultation, ground realities

    Justice Minister pledges leadership based on consultation, ground realities

  3. Azerbaijan jails ex-Karabakh leader for 20 years on war crimes charge

    Azerbaijan jails ex-Karabakh leader for 20 years on war crimes charge

  4. Syria sets Feb deadline for SDF members’ civilian transitions

    Syria sets Feb deadline for SDF members’ civilian transitions

  5. Australia refuses to take back ISIL detainees in Syria

    Australia refuses to take back ISIL detainees in Syria
Recommended
Justice Minister pledges leadership based on consultation, ground realities

Justice Minister pledges leadership based on consultation, ground realities
Happiness on rise in Türkiye while economy top worry: TÜİK

Happiness on rise in Türkiye while economy top worry: TÜİK
Türkiye remains to be an island of stability amid regional mess: Bahçeli

Türkiye remains to be an island of stability amid regional mess: Bahçeli
Several public figures among 19 detained in expanding drug op

Several public figures among 19 detained in expanding drug op
Erdoğan arrives in Ethiopia on official visit

Erdoğan arrives in Ethiopia on official visit
Two miners killed in Zonguldak mine collapse

Two miners killed in Zonguldak mine collapse
New courthouse offices to review hotline complaints over legal delays

New courthouse offices to review hotline complaints over legal delays
WORLD Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude

Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude

Iran's supreme leader warned on Tuesday that the country had the ability to sink a U.S. warship deployed to the Gulf, as fresh talks between the two sides concluded in Switzerland.

ECONOMY UK unemployment rises to five-year high of 5.2 pct: official

UK unemployment rises to five-year high of 5.2 pct: official

Britain's unemployment rate rose to a five-year high of 5.2 percent in the final quarter of 2025, official data showed Tuesday, as the country's economy struggled to grow.

SPORTS Galatasaray set for Juventus clash at home

Galatasaray set for Juventus clash at home

Galatasaray welcomes Juventus to Istanbul on Feb. 17 for the first leg ofa Champions League playoff clash, with the Turkish champion looking to capitalize on a surge of domestic momentum against the Italian side.  
﻿