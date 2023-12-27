Budget deficit will be lower than expected: Yılmaz

Budget deficit will be lower than expected: Yılmaz

ANKARA
Budget deficit will be lower than expected: Yılmaz

The central government budget is likely to produce a less-than-expected deficit in 2023, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz has said.

The budget performance will surprise on the upside, said Yılmaz, speaking at the parliament during the discussions on the 2024 budget.

“It looks like the budget deficit will be less than we had anticipated. The deficit is likely to be below 6 percent [of GDP] at around 5.5 percent,” he added.

In the medium-term program unveiled in September, the government forecast that the central budget would post a deficit of 1.63 trillion Turkish Liras, or 6.4 percent of national income.

“Growth and revenue performance is stronger than we had expected. Thus, probably, the budget deficit will be lower than our initial projection,” Yılmaz furthered.

If the impacts of the earthquake on the budget are excluded, the deficit will be less than 3 percent, below the Maastricht criteria, he said.

Yılmaz also said that per capita income will increase from $10,600 last year to $12,500 in 2023.

“We expected per capita income to be $15,000 in 2026. We will then move up to join the league of high-income countries from the high middle-income countries.”

The government expects the economy to expand 4.4 percent in 2023 and the rate of growth to slow to 4 percent next year. Its GDP growth forecasts for 2025 and 2026 are 4.5 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

The annual GDP growth accelerated from 3.9 percent in the second quarter to 5.9 percent in the third quarter of 2023. But the quarter-on-quarter growth slowed from 3.3 percent to 0.9 percent.

Yılmaz also noted that foreign investment inflows into Türkiye has gathered pace in the past six months, while reserves have strengthened, and the exchange rate volatility has diminished.

“The rebalancing in the economy is supporting the Turkish Lira. The increasing interest in lira assets, combined with the stable exchange rates, help to fight inflation.”

Monthly inflation is losing momentum and the decline in annual inflation will become more visible in the second half of 2024, Yılmaz said.

The annual inflation rate ticked up from 61.36 percent in October to 61.98 percent in November, according to the latest official data. However, encouragingly, the pace of monthly increase in consumer prices, which was as high as 9.5 percent in July, eased from 3.43 percent to 3.28 percent.

parliamentary, speech,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() S Korea sanctions North’s spy chief for illicit cyber activities

S Korea sanctions North’s spy chief for illicit cyber activities
LATEST NEWS

  1. S Korea sanctions North’s spy chief for illicit cyber activities

    S Korea sanctions North’s spy chief for illicit cyber activities

  2. Turkish airstrikes hit 71 PKK targets in northern Iraq, Syria

    Turkish airstrikes hit 71 PKK targets in northern Iraq, Syria

  3. ‘Türkiye will continue to support scientists,’ says Erdoğan

    ‘Türkiye will continue to support scientists,’ says Erdoğan

  4. DEM Party has no legitimacy: Akşener

    DEM Party has no legitimacy: Akşener

  5. Israel army chief says Gaza war to last 'many more months'

    Israel army chief says Gaza war to last 'many more months'
Recommended
Economic program to help green transition: Şimşek

Economic program to help green transition: Şimşek
Karsan obtains financing to boost EV production

Karsan obtains financing to boost EV production
Private lender İşbank issues green bonds

Private lender İşbank issues green bonds
Monthly average pay 12,450 liras last year

Monthly average pay 12,450 liras last year
Daihatsu suspends all domestic production

Daihatsu suspends all domestic production
Top distillers target a growing Chinese market

Top distillers target a growing Chinese market
WORLD S Korea sanctions North’s spy chief for illicit cyber activities

S Korea sanctions North’s spy chief for illicit cyber activities

South Korea has sanctioned the head of North Korea's intelligence agency over illicit cyber activities following Pyongyang's recent launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said yesterday.
ECONOMY Budget deficit will be lower than expected: Yılmaz

Budget deficit will be lower than expected: Yılmaz

The central government budget is likely to produce a less-than-expected deficit in 2023, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz has said.
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.