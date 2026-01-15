Budget deficit narrows to $41.6 billion in 2025: Ministry

ISTANBUL

Türkiye's central government budget posted a deficit of 1.8 trillion Turkish Liras ($41.6 billion) in 2025, marking a 14.6 percent decline compared to the previous year, according to official data released on Jan. 15.

A report by the Treasury and Finance Ministry showed that the deficit narrowed from $48.6 billion in 2024, driven by strong growth in budget revenues.

Total budget revenues reached $297.1 billion in 2025, reflecting a 48 percent increase year-on-year, while expenditures amounted to $338.7 billion, up 35.7 percent.

Non-interest expenditures stood at $291.2 billion over the year, while interest payments totaled $47.46 billion, the ministry said.

Tax revenues accounted for the bulk of income, totaling $255.82 billion in 2025.

In December alone, the central government budget recorded a deficit of $12.2 billion. During the month, revenues reached $29.17 billion, while expenditures climbed to $41.4 billion.