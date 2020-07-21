Brutal murder of young woman shocks country

  • July 21 2020 17:46:00

MUĞLA
The body of university student Pınar Gültekin, who went missing after a day out, was found in a forestland in the Aegean province of Muğla.

Police and gendarmerie forces found a body in Yerkesik village where officials had been searching for Gültekin since her disappearance five days ago.

Gültekin, after being choked to death, was placed in a barrel, which was then burned and poured concrete on, according to the information obtained from experts in the hospital.

Cemal Metin Avcı, a bar manager in the resort town of Akyaka and the ex-partner of the woman, was detained for allegedly killing Gültekin.

The police found out that Gültekin sat in a mall with a person and then left the center with that person before she disappeared. The man last seen with her turned out to be Avcı.

Avcı reportedly confessed to the crime during his interrogation at the gendarmerie station and admitted that he killed the young woman by choking.

He said that they went to a vineyard together, he beat the young woman after a discussion and killed her after she passed out. The suspect also admitted to taking Gültekin’s body to the forestland, burning it in a barrel.

The murder of a woman sparked outrage when the details of the case appeared in media, while it also reignited debate over mounting violence against women in Turkey, where more than 98 women have been killed so far in 2020.

“What’s with men in Turkey and their drive for murdering woman? Are they rende-red so powerless, inept and unnecessary that killing is the only way of restoring that miniscule sense of manhood,” c Emine Kayserilioğlu, a Twitter user regarding the murder.

“She was a daughter. she was a human. But your dirty minds still says ‘what was she wearing, was she seductive’. I hate this mindset,” said another Twitter user named Nuran.

The murder also occurred at a time when the country opened the Istanbul Convention to debate.

Introduced in 2011 and ratified in the Turkish Parliament in 2012, the convention specifically targets violence against women and obliges ratifying countries to prevent gender-based crime, provide adequate protection and services for victims and assure the prosecution of perpetrators.

Turkey’s decision of ratifying the Istanbul Convention, was “wrong,” ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) deputy chair Numan Kurtulmuş said earlier this month.

