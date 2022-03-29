British tourists arrive at Bodrum airport after two-year hiatus

  • March 29 2022 07:00:00

British tourists arrive at Bodrum airport after two-year hiatus

MUĞLA
British tourists arrive at Bodrum airport after two-year hiatus

Milas-Bodrum Airport in the western province of Muğla has welcomed a group of British tourists for the first time in two years.

Flights from the U.K to the airport, located in the Milas district of the province and serving the popular holiday hotspot Bodrum, were previously suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A plane with 180 British holidaymakers on board from Bristol landed at the airport on March 27.

“This flight also marked the first international flight of the season at our airport,” said İclal Kayaoğlu, the general manager of TAV Milas-Bodrum.

She also said that there were expectations for passenger traffic to increase this year compared to 2021.

According to a recent survey by the U.K. Post Office, the Turkish resort town of Marmaris, located on the country’s Aegean coast, is among the top best value destinations for British holidaymakers.

The depreciation of the Turkish Lira helped Marmaris edge past Sunny Beach in Bulgaria to take the top spot for the first time, the Post Office’s annual Worldwide Holiday Costs Barometer said.

Prices are down in Marmaris, almost 37 percent year-on-year, which means that Turkey has become marginally cheaper for British visitors.

Turkish hoteliers are concerned that the ongoing war in Ukraine may adversely affect tourist inflows from Russia and Ukraine this year.

Due to coronavirus-related restrictions, some 393,000 British nationals visited Turkey last year, down from the previous year’s 820,000 people. A year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, Turkey welcomed nearly 2.6 million British holidaymakers.

In the first two months of 2022, nearly 94,000 British tourists visited Turkey, marking a staggering 1,100 percent increase from a year ago and higher than 85,000 Britons arrived in the country in the same period of 2020.

Tourism,

ARTS & LIFE African mask sold for 4.2 million in France despite protest

African mask sold for 4.2 million in France despite protest
MOST POPULAR

  1. Japanese selling chilled lamb’s head meat in Kadıköy

    Japanese selling chilled lamb’s head meat in Kadıköy

  2. Istanbul to host Ukraine-Russia talks

    Istanbul to host Ukraine-Russia talks

  3. Another mine found, defused in Black Sea

    Another mine found, defused in Black Sea

  4. Nearly 160 Ukrainian orphans arrive in Turkey

    Nearly 160 Ukrainian orphans arrive in Turkey

  5. Turkey offers ‘alternative’ as energy hub for Europe

    Turkey offers ‘alternative’ as energy hub for Europe
Recommended
Historic walls of Lefkoşa under risk

Historic walls of Lefkoşa under risk
Children’s books most borrowed from libraries in Turkey: Report

Children’s books most borrowed from libraries in Turkey: Report
Thousands flocked to Aegean town to enjoy herb festival

Thousands flocked to Aegean town to enjoy herb festival
Radar-based flood warning system to be applied in Black Sea region

Radar-based flood warning system to be applied in Black Sea region
Flamingo flew from Iran shot down in Turkey

Flamingo flew from Iran shot down in Turkey
Turkey reports 14,364 new coronavirus cases, 61 more deaths

Turkey reports 14,364 new coronavirus cases, 61 more deaths
WORLD Half of Shanghai in lockdown to curb Covid-19 outbreak

Half of Shanghai in lockdown to curb Covid-19 outbreak

Millions of people in China’s financial hub were confined to their homes on Monday as the eastern half of Shanghai went into lockdown to curb the country’s biggest ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

ECONOMY TAV-Fraport makes 1.8 bln euros upfront payment for Antalya Airport

TAV-Fraport makes 1.8 bln euros upfront payment for Antalya Airport

A TAV Airports and Fraport AG joint venture closed the financing and completed the upfront payment to the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ) as part of an agreement regarding the development and 25-year concession of Antalya Airport.

SPORTS Şengün posts 27 points as Rockets beat Trail Blazers

Şengün posts 27 points as Rockets beat Trail Blazers

Rookie Alperen Şengün scores a new NBA career-high while coming from the bench to lead the Houston Rockets to a 115-98 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in an away match