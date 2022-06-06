British Prime Minister Johnson to face confidence vote

  • June 06 2022 10:21:00

British Prime Minister Johnson to face confidence vote

LONDON
British Prime Minister Johnson to face confidence vote

Britain’s governing Conservatives will hold a no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Boris Johnson that could oust him as Britain’s leader.

Party official Graham Brady says he has received enough letters from lawmakers demanding a vote on Johnson’s leadership to trigger one. That happens if 54 Tory lawmakers write to Brady.

If Johnson loses the vote among the 359 Conservative lawmakers, he will be replaced as Conservative leader and prime minister. If he wins, he will be safe from another challenge for a year.

Johnson has been struggling to turn a page on months of ethics scandals, most notably over rule-breaking parties in government buildings during COVID-19 lockdowns.


UK,

TURKEY Finland sends delegation for cooperation on green economy, digitalization

Finland sends delegation for cooperation on green economy, digitalization
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish woman involved in major retail theft in New York

    Turkish woman involved in major retail theft in New York

  2. Pamuk’s urban renewal decision stirs debate

    Pamuk’s urban renewal decision stirs debate

  3. Speed limits on highways increased starting July

    Speed limits on highways increased starting July

  4. Turkey taking steps for security zone on Syria border: Erdoğan

    Turkey taking steps for security zone on Syria border: Erdoğan

  5. McCormick concedes to Dr Oz in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary

    McCormick concedes to Dr Oz in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary
Recommended
Kazakhs back reforms to move past Nazarbayev era

Kazakhs back reforms to move past Nazarbayev era
US, S Korea fire missiles to sea, matching North’s launches

US, S Korea fire missiles to sea, matching North’s launches
Israeli nationalists wage battle against Palestinian flag

Israeli nationalists wage battle against Palestinian flag
Putin warns West against sending arms; Kiev hit by missiles

Putin warns West against sending arms; Kiev hit by missiles
North Korea test-fires salvo of short-range missiles

North Korea test-fires salvo of short-range missiles
Baby formula plant linked to US shortage resumes production

Baby formula plant linked to US shortage resumes production
WORLD British Prime Minister Johnson to face confidence vote

British Prime Minister Johnson to face confidence vote

Britain’s governing Conservatives will hold a no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Boris Johnson that could oust him as Britain’s leader.

ECONOMY Fighting inflation government’s priority: Finance minister

Fighting inflation government’s priority: Finance minister

Fighting inflation will be the government’s top priority in the coming period, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said, reiterating that effectively using monetary and macroprudential policies will be crucial to curb price increases.

SPORTS French Open champ Swiatek has ‘no expectations’ for Wimbledon

French Open champ Swiatek has ‘no expectations’ for Wimbledon

Iga Swiatek says that she has “no expectations” for Wimbledon despite taking her winning streak to 35 matches by securing a second French Open title.