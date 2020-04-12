British PM Johnson discharged from hospital

  • April 12 2020 15:50:49

British PM Johnson discharged from hospital

LONDON - Reuters
British PM Johnson discharged from hospital

REUTERS Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from a London hospital and will continue his recovery from COVID-19 at his country residence of Chequers, his office said on April 12.

"The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers," a spokesman said.

"On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas' for the brilliant care he has received.

"All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness."

Johnson, 55, was taken to St Thomas's Hospital in central London on April 5, suffering from persistent symptoms of the disease caused by the new coronavirus. On April 6 he was moved into intensive care, where he remained until April 9.

Britain,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Elderly woman looks after stray cats and dogs

    Elderly woman looks after stray cats and dogs

  2. Turkey enters second day of curfew in 31 provinces 

    Turkey enters second day of curfew in 31 provinces 

  3. Turkey asks China to clarify aid packages to Armenia

    Turkey asks China to clarify aid packages to Armenia

  4. People flock to stores, bakeries before lockdown

    People flock to stores, bakeries before lockdown

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,101, with 52,167 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,101, with 52,167 total cases
Recommended
Fire, rioting breaks out at Siberia prison

Fire, rioting breaks out at Siberia prison
Bangladesh executes killer of countrys independence leader

Bangladesh executes killer of country's independence leader
Taliban set to release 20 prisoners: Insurgent spokesman

Taliban set to release 20 prisoners: Insurgent spokesman
Latest on the coronavirus: US death toll overtakes Italys as Midwest braces

Latest on the coronavirus: US death toll overtakes Italy's as Midwest braces
Virus deaths top 100,000 ahead of locked-down Easter

Virus deaths top 100,000 ahead of locked-down Easter
COVID-19 infects more than half a million in US

COVID-19 infects more than half a million in US

WORLD British PM Johnson discharged from hospital

British PM Johnson discharged from hospital

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from a London hospital and will continue his recovery from COVID-19 at his country residence of Chequers, his office said on April 12.

ECONOMY Turkish ministries to allocate idle lands to farmers

Turkish ministries to allocate idle lands to farmers

The agriculture and urbanization ministries have jointly developed a project to allocate idle agricultural lands under public domain to farmers to grow certain types of products such as cereals and oil seeds, according to remarks made by the two ministers.
SPORTS Legendary Turkish goalkeeper recovers from coronavirus

Legendary Turkish goalkeeper recovers from coronavirus

Former Turkish international goalkeeper Rüştü Reçber who was tested positive for coronavirus about two weeks ago has completely recovered.