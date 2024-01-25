British museums to return looted royal Ghana treasures

British museums to return looted royal Ghana treasures

LONDON
British museums to return looted royal Ghana treasures

The British Museum and the Victoria and Albert Museum will give back gold and silver artifacts looted during colonial times from Ghana's Asante royal court, the museums and the palace said on Thursday.

The Ghana agreement for a long-term loan of the items comes as international momentum grows for museums and institutions to restore African artifacts from former colonial powers Britain, France, Germany and Belgium.

The returning items include a 300-year-old Mponponso sword used in Asantehene swearing-in ceremonies, a gold peace pipe and cast gold soul-washers' badges, among other treasures.

The artifacts were taken after the third Anglo-Asante War in 1874 and include a total of 32 items, 15 from the British Museum and 17 from the Victoria and Albert Museum, which are both in London.

They will be displayed in Kumasi, the seat of the Asantehene kingdom, at the Manhyia Palace Museum for up to six years, the royal palace said.

"Items of gold and silver regalia associated with the Asante royal court will be displayed in Kumasi later this year as part of a long-term loan commitment by the British Museum and the Victoria and Albert Museum," the museums said in a joint statement.

"Many of these items will be seen in Ghana for the first time in 150 years."

The repatriation coincides with three milestones in the Ashanti kingdom: the 150th anniversary of the 1874 war, the centenary celebration marking the return of one king, Asantehene Agyeman Prempeh I, from exile after he was banished, and the silver jubilee of the current king, Asantehene Osei Tutu II.

It comes after almost half a century of discussions between Manhyia palace, especially with the British Museum.

Asantehene Osei Tutu II appointed two technical advisors to facilitate the return: Ghanaian historian Ivor Agyeman-Duah and Scottish historian and former vice principal of the University of Glasgow, Malcolm McLeod.

Nigeria is also negotiating the return of thousands of 16th to 18th century metal plaques, sculptures and objects looted from the ancient Kingdom of Benin and currently held in museums and with art collectors across the United States and Europe.

Two years ago, neighbouring Benin republic received two dozen treasures and artworks stolen in 1892 by French colonial forces from the capital of the former Kingdom of Dahomey.

The return of the treasures to Ghana comes amid ongoing pressure on Britain from Greece over the Parthenon Marbles.

The sculptures were removed from the Parthenon temple at the Acropolis in Greece in the early 19th century by British diplomat Thomas Bruce, the earl of Elgin.

Athens maintains the marbles were stolen, which Britain denies, and the issue has been a source of contention between the countries for decades.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye’s Central Bank increases benchmark interest rate to 45 percent

Türkiye’s Central Bank increases benchmark interest rate to 45 percent
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye’s Central Bank increases benchmark interest rate to 45 percent

    Türkiye’s Central Bank increases benchmark interest rate to 45 percent

  2. US envoy hopeful for ties after Türkiye’s approval of Swedish NATO bid

    US envoy hopeful for ties after Türkiye’s approval of Swedish NATO bid

  3. CHP, TİP discuss collaboration ahead of mayoral polls

    CHP, TİP discuss collaboration ahead of mayoral polls

  4. EU rules have failed to cut car emissions: Report

    EU rules have failed to cut car emissions: Report

  5. Microsoft joins Apple in $3 trillion club

    Microsoft joins Apple in $3 trillion club
Recommended
Adolescent giraffe Benito arrives at his new home

Adolescent giraffe Benito arrives at his new home
Denmarks oldest writing found on 2,000-year-old knife

Denmark's oldest writing found on 2,000-year-old knife
German cellist guest of Istanbul State Symphony Orchestra

German cellist guest of Istanbul State Symphony Orchestra
Ai Weiwei makes an appearance at PEN America

Ai Weiwei makes an appearance at PEN America
Takeaways from the Oscar nominations

Takeaways from the Oscar nominations
Mice welcome visitors at Temple of Apollo Smintheus

Mice welcome visitors at Temple of Apollo Smintheus
WORLD South Korean ruling party MP attacked in street

South Korean ruling party MP attacked in street

A South Korean ruling party lawmaker was struck on the head with a rock on a street in Seoul's upscale Gangnam district on Thursday by an unidentified assailant, Yonhap news agency reported.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s Central Bank increases benchmark interest rate to 45 percent

Türkiye’s Central Bank increases benchmark interest rate to 45 percent

The Central Bank of Türkiye has hiked its key interest rate by another 250 basis points to 45 percent, also signaling an end to its aggressive tightening cycle.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".