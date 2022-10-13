British couple’s cycling tour ends in Türkiye

British couple’s cycling tour ends in Türkiye

ISTANBUL
British couple’s cycling tour ends in Türkiye

A British couple has completed their European bicycle tour, which started in France on June 24, in the Aegean province of Muğla’s Bodrum district, after pedaling about 6,000 kilometers for 107 days.

The 62-year-old Chris Teale and 61-year-old Celia Teale, residing in Australia, decided to travel overseas following the pandemic. They first visited Hawaii, Los Angeles and Miami in the U.S., Mexico City in Mexico, and London in the U.K.

Buying two bicycles from London, they went to France by ferry to start their bicycle tour across Europe. They biked in France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Hungary and Slovakia and “finally reached their favorite country, Türkiye,” retired pilot Chris Teale said.

“When we reached Istanbul, we left our bikes and walked around. Every Turkish we friendly met always asked us whether we needed help or were hungry,” Teale stated, adding that Turkish people were quite hospitable.

Pointing out that they finished the tour in the famous resort location Bodrum, he noted that they pedaled about 6,000 kilometers in four months.

The couple will revisit Türkiye, especially the southern part, with their bicycles, Chris Teale stated, adding that he was overjoyed with the people, weather and cuisine of the country.

“The European bicycle route is really good, but I invite all cycling enthusiasts to Türkiye. Our journey here became more and more pleasant every day,” he said.

Stating that his journey was not difficult though he had never been to Türkiye before, Teale said there was no need for preliminary preparations such as a bicycle workout for the tour.

“You just have to get on the bike and hit the road,” he added.

The couple, Staying in boutique hotels and rented houses during their journey, will fly to London after vacationing in Bodrum.

TURKEY,

TÜRKIYE Opposition leader vows to stand with West if elected

Opposition leader vows to stand with West if elected
MOST POPULAR

  1. South Korea raises interest to tame inflation

    South Korea raises interest to tame inflation

  2. IMF cuts 2023 global growth, warns major economies to stall

    IMF cuts 2023 global growth, warns major economies to stall

  3. British couple’s cycling tour ends in Türkiye

    British couple’s cycling tour ends in Türkiye

  4. New ferry service launched between Thessaloniki, İzmir

    New ferry service launched between Thessaloniki, İzmir

  5. 53 restaurants enter Michelin’s first Istanbul guide

    53 restaurants enter Michelin’s first Istanbul guide
Recommended
132 people arrested in anti-drug op in Adana

132 people arrested in anti-drug op in Adana
2,400-year-old tomb found in southwestern province

2,400-year-old tomb found in southwestern province
“Mesopotamia tour” increases interests of tourists

“Mesopotamia tour” increases interests of tourists
13,000-year-old buildings discovered in Mardin

13,000-year-old buildings discovered in Mardin
Harvard graduate woman aids village schools in Türkiye

Harvard graduate woman aids village schools in Türkiye
Diyarbakır aims to host 1 mln tourists this year

Diyarbakır aims to host 1 mln tourists this year
WORLD Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies

Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies

Jurors ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Wednesday to pay nearly $1 billion to Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims’ relatives and an FBI agent, who said he turned their loss and trauma into years of torment by promoting the lie that the rampage was a hoax.

ECONOMY South Korea raises interest to tame inflation

South Korea raises interest to tame inflation

South Korea’s central bank yesterday hiked its key interest rate by half a percentage point to a decade high as it tries to tackle surging inflation and support the plunging won.

SPORTS Türkiye triumps at FIDE Chess Olympiad for first time

Türkiye triumps at FIDE Chess Olympiad for first time

The Turkish national under-16 chess team has bagged the gold medal at the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Chess Olympiad in Azerbaijan, marking Türkiye’s first-ever win.