Bribery operation conducted at Istanbul’s Maltepe Municipality

  • May 21 2022 07:00:00

Bribery operation conducted at Istanbul’s Maltepe Municipality

ISTANBUL
Bribery operation conducted at Istanbul’s Maltepe Municipality

Arrest warrants have been issued for 18 suspects, including 10 public workers, within an investigation launched into Istanbul’s Maltepe Municipality for “bribery.”

According to Demirören News Agency, among the 16 suspects detained are two former mayor deputies and a former land registry office director. The search for the other two suspects was ongoing when the daily went to print late on May 20.

It is alleged that the officers took bribes to give reconstruction permits to some landowners inside the municipality borders.

One other charge against the suspect is “forgery of official documents,” the agency reported.

The bribery operation is the second in a week.

On May 17, detention warrants were issued for more than 220 suspects, including officers of Istanbul’s Kadıköy Municipality, as part of a judicial investigation into an alleged bribery scheme.

Around 200 of the 224 suspects were detained by police in Istanbul, the northwestern province of Kocaeli, the Aegean province of İzmir, the southern province of Adana and the southeastern province of Şırnak.

CHP, TURKEY,

TURKEY Erdoğan, Johnson discuss Finland, Swedens NATO bids

Erdoğan, Johnson discuss Finland, Sweden's NATO bids

MOST POPULAR

  1. Two ancient Turkish baths put up for sale for 166 mln liras

    Two ancient Turkish baths put up for sale for 166 mln liras

  2. Companies in Istanbul Finance Center to be granted tax exemptions

    Companies in Istanbul Finance Center to be granted tax exemptions

  3. West should recognize YPG as terror organization: Erdoğan

    West should recognize YPG as terror organization: Erdoğan

  4. Ferry services between Hatay, Turkish Cyprus start

    Ferry services between Hatay, Turkish Cyprus start

  5. Anti-migrant billboards in Bolu removed

    Anti-migrant billboards in Bolu removed
Recommended
Aquarium built inside road tunnel welcomes visitors in Trabzon

Aquarium built inside road tunnel welcomes visitors in Trabzon
Ferry services between Hatay, Turkish Cyprus start

Ferry services between Hatay, Turkish Cyprus start
West should recognize YPG as terror organization: Erdoğan

West should recognize YPG as terror organization: Erdoğan
Greek pushbacks cost lives of many people: FM Çavuşoğlu

Greek pushbacks cost lives of many people: FM Çavuşoğlu 
CHP leader vows to embrace youngsters of Turkey

CHP leader vows to embrace youngsters of Turkey
NATO in close contact with Finland, Sweden, Turkey: Stoltenberg

NATO in close contact with Finland, Sweden, Turkey: Stoltenberg
WORLD Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian teenager: Ministry

Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian teenager: Ministry

A Palestinian teenager was shot dead by Israeli forces early on May 21 during a raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.
ECONOMY China cuts key mortgage reference rate as Covid bites

China cuts key mortgage reference rate as Covid bites

China on May 20  announced it would cut a key interest rate as the country fights to boost its virus-hit economy and Covid-19 restrictions rip across major cities.
SPORTS Turkish boxers bag gold medals

Turkish boxers bag gold medals

Turkish boxer Ayşe Çağırır has bagged a gold medal in the 48kg category at the Women’s World Boxing Championships held in Istanbul by beating her Kazakhistani opponent, Alua Balkibekova.