Brazil prosecutor charges Bolsonaro over failed coup bid

RIO DE JANERIO

Brazil's attorney general has formally charged far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro and 33 others over an alleged coup attempt after his 2022 election loss.

Bolsonaro and his co-accused were hit with five charges over the alleged bid to prevent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from taking office after a bitter election race.

Attorney General Paulo Gonet Branco filed the charges at the Supreme Court "based on manuscripts, digital files, spreadsheets and exchanges of messages that reveal the scheme to disrupt the democratic order," his office said in a statement.

"They describe, in detail, the conspiratorial plot set up and executed against democratic institutions."

One of the charges is for the crime of "armed criminal organization," allegedly led by Bolsonaro and his vice-presidential candidate Walter Braga Netto.

"Allied with other individuals, including civilians and military personnel, they attempted to prevent, in a coordinated manner, the result of the 2022 presidential elections from being fulfilled," read the statement.

The prosecutor's office based its decision on a federal police report of over 800 pages, released last year after a two-year investigation which found Bolsonaro was "fully aware and actively participated" in the plot to cling to power.

Bolsonaro has denied the accusations and said he was the victim of "persecution."