Brazil high court to consider annulment of Lula convictions

  • March 13 2021 10:20:00

Brazil high court to consider annulment of Lula convictions

BRASILIA- Agence France Presse
Brazil high court to consider annulment of Lula convictions

Brazil’s full Supreme Court will consider the annulment of ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s corruption convictions, after a judge on March 12 denied an appeal by prosecutors to reverse the decision that cleared the way for his political comeback.

High court judge Edson Fachin wrote in his decision that it’s now up to the panel of 11 justices to decide whether the quashing of the convictions should be "upheld or not".

Lawyers for the former president have five days to file their arguments before the court takes up the case.
Lula, the popular but tarnished leftist who led Brazil through an economic boom from 2003 to 2010, was jailed in 2018 on charges of taking bribes from companies seeking juicy contracts at state oil giant Petrobras.

The cases sidelined him just as he was gearing up to seek a new presidential term, in elections ultimately won by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

Fachin’s initial ruling on Monday reinstated Lula’s right to run for office - setting up a potential showdown with Bolsonaro in October 2022.

The cases against Lula, 75, grew out of "Operation Car Wash," an investigation that blew the lid off a massive corruption scheme in which top politicians and business executives systematically siphoned billions of dollars from Petrobras.

Fachin ruled the court in the southern state of Parana that handled the Car Wash cases did not have jurisdiction for Lula’s charges because they were not directly related to the Petrobras scheme.

He ordered the four cases - two convictions and two pending judgment - transferred to another court in Brasilia.

Prosecutors asked the Supreme Court to at a minimum reinstate the two convictions, arguing they were legally sound and that Lula was "named as the ringleader" of the Petrobras scheme - an accusation they have struggled to pin on him in court.

Lula, who denies wrongdoing, spent 18 months in jail before being freed in 2019 pending appeal.

MOST POPULAR

  1. President Erdoğan unveils economic reform package

    President Erdoğan unveils economic reform package

  2. Family in Turkey’s Denizli province inherits millions worth of real estate unexpectedly

    Family in Turkey’s Denizli province inherits millions worth of real estate unexpectedly

  3. Turkey’s eastern, western regions under bad weather spell

    Turkey’s eastern, western regions under bad weather spell

  4. Jail sentence sought for YouTuber over social experiment video

    Jail sentence sought for YouTuber over social experiment video

  5. Turkey, Egypt hold first diplomatic contact since 2013

    Turkey, Egypt hold first diplomatic contact since 2013
Recommended
Top Dems call on Cuomo to resign amid harassment allegations

Top Dems call on Cuomo to resign amid harassment allegations
WHO lists Johnson & Johnson vaccine for emergency use

WHO lists Johnson & Johnson vaccine for emergency use
Brazil hospitals buckle in absence of national virus plan

Brazil hospitals buckle in absence of national virus plan
China approves plan to veto Hong Kong election candidates

China approves plan to veto Hong Kong election candidates
Thailand suspends vaccine rollout as Biden eyes Independence Day

Thailand suspends vaccine rollout as Biden eyes Independence Day
Japan falls silent to mark decade since tsunami disaster

Japan falls silent to mark decade since tsunami disaster
WORLD Brazil high court to consider annulment of Lula convictions

Brazil high court to consider annulment of Lula convictions

Brazil’s full Supreme Court will consider the annulment of ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s corruption convictions, after a judge on March 12 denied an appeal by prosecutors to reverse the decision that cleared the way for his political comeback.
ECONOMY Capacity of Turkey’s largest port to be expanded

Capacity of Turkey’s largest port to be expanded

The capacity of a port in Turkey’s southern Mersin province will be expanded from 2.8 million to 3.6 million twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), according to the country’s Transport and Infrastructure Ministry.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes hammer Zalgiris for 7th straight win

Anadolu Efes hammer Zalgiris for 7th straight win

Turkish basketball club Anadolu Efes got their seventh consecutive win in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague regular season over the 89-62 victory against Lithuania's Zalgiris Kaunas on March 12. 