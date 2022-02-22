Brawl erupts at anger management meeting

TRABZON

A brawl erupted during a signing ceremony of a project that aims to teach drivers of public transportation services in Turkey’s Black Sea province of Trabzon how to deal with anger and stress.

The meeting ended before the protocol could be signed due to fierce scuffles that occurred between officials and NGO representatives who claimed that they were not included in the process.

“Give this training, it’s a need. We are not against training. However, I am the head of [driver’s] chamber, if you are going to train the drivers, I should know this beforehand,” said Ekrem Yılmaz, the head of Sürmene Chamber of Drivers, addressing Trabzon Mayor Murat Zorluoğlu.

Zorluoğlu, on the other hand, said that he mostly communicated with drivers since he took office and accused Yılmaz of “staging a show” in front of the cameras.

The signing ceremony of the protocol was interrupted due to the rising tension, and the participants left the hall following a brawl.