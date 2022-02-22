Brawl erupts at anger management meeting

  • February 22 2022 07:00:00

Brawl erupts at anger management meeting

TRABZON
Brawl erupts at anger management meeting

A brawl erupted during a signing ceremony of a project that aims to teach drivers of public transportation services in Turkey’s Black Sea province of Trabzon how to deal with anger and stress.

The meeting ended before the protocol could be signed due to fierce scuffles that occurred between officials and NGO representatives who claimed that they were not included in the process.

“Give this training, it’s a need. We are not against training. However, I am the head of [driver’s] chamber, if you are going to train the drivers, I should know this beforehand,” said Ekrem Yılmaz, the head of Sürmene Chamber of Drivers, addressing Trabzon Mayor Murat Zorluoğlu.

Zorluoğlu, on the other hand, said that he mostly communicated with drivers since he took office and accused Yılmaz of “staging a show” in front of the cameras.

The signing ceremony of the protocol was interrupted due to the rising tension, and the participants left the hall following a brawl.

TURKEY Turkey rejects Russia’s recognition of two breakaway ‘states’ in Ukraine

Turkey rejects Russia’s recognition of two breakaway ‘states’ in Ukraine
MOST POPULAR

  1. Face mask sales drop sharply in Istanbul

    Face mask sales drop sharply in Istanbul

  2. Putin recognizes independence of separatists, orders troops to eastern Ukraine

    Putin recognizes independence of separatists, orders troops to eastern Ukraine

  3. Brawl erupts at anger management meeting

    Brawl erupts at anger management meeting

  4. Experts warn of risks from growing population density in Istanbul

    Experts warn of risks from growing population density in Istanbul

  5. Turkey’s climate law to be prepared swiftly, says minister

    Turkey’s climate law to be prepared swiftly, says minister
Recommended
Turkey rejects Russia’s recognition of two breakaway ‘states’ in Ukraine

Turkey rejects Russia’s recognition of two breakaway ‘states’ in Ukraine
We will continue to enhance our relations with African countries: Erdoğan

We will continue to enhance our relations with African countries: Erdoğan

Experts warn of risks from growing population density in Istanbul

Experts warn of risks from growing population density in Istanbul
Project initiated to prevent marine pollution on Aegean shores

Project initiated to prevent marine pollution on Aegean shores
Thousands gather to see camels wrestle in Aegean town

Thousands gather to see camels wrestle in Aegean town
Meteorite-like object found on field up for sale

Meteorite-like object found on field up for sale
WORLD Trump’s social media app launches year after Twitter ban

Trump’s social media app launches year after Twitter ban

Former President Donald Trump’s social media app that he hopes will rival Twitter launched on Feb. 21 as he seeks a new digital stage to rally his supporters and fight Big Tech limits on speech, a year after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
ECONOMY Finance minister holds meeting with exporters

Finance minister holds meeting with exporters

Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati on Feb. 21 met with delegations of Turkish exporters and automotive distributors.
SPORTS Djokovic triumphs to loud cheers in first match since Australia deportation

Djokovic triumphs to loud cheers in first match since Australia deportation

Novak Djokovic made a successful return to the tour for the first time since his deportation from Australia, kicking off his 2022 campaign with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti in Dubai on Feb. 21. 