‘Brain drain from North soars’

‘Brain drain from North soars’

Salim UZUN – ANTALYA
‘Brain drain from North soars’

Since the beginning of the war between Ukraine and Russia, there has been an intensive brain drain from the countries to Türkiye, Özlenen Özkan, the rector of Akdeniz University, has said.

Within the scope of the brain drain Türkiye has been giving abroad, the tables have recently started to turn back, albeit on a small scale.

Professor Dr. Özlenen Özkan, the rector of Akdeniz University, said that especially information technology experts prefer to migrate to the Mediterranean, noting that they examine each application in detail.

Stressing the slight increase in applications from foreigners for academic staff positions, Özkan said that the applications to establish companies in Türkiye have also increased and that more than 100 software company establishment applications were made to Akdeniz University’s technology center.

Within the university’s technopolis, six companies and nearly 40 personnel started to operate in the field of informatics, according to Özkan.

“Incredibly accomplished software developers came here from Ukraine and Russia. This is of great benefit to the country,” Özkan said.

Özkan added that the number of applications to fine arts and Turkology fields has also increased.

WORLD China rehearses sealing off Taiwan, US deploys naval destroyer

China rehearses 'sealing off' Taiwan, US deploys naval destroyer
LATEST NEWS

  1. China rehearses 'sealing off' Taiwan, US deploys naval destroyer

    China rehearses 'sealing off' Taiwan, US deploys naval destroyer

  2. Thousands rally in Georgia against government

    Thousands rally in Georgia against government

  3. 'Still hope' of finding survivors in French building collapse: mayor

    'Still hope' of finding survivors in French building collapse: mayor

  4. Musician vows to play trombone in Kiev ‘until we win’

    Musician vows to play trombone in Kiev ‘until we win’

  5. Fish species decline rapidly in Marmara

    Fish species decline rapidly in Marmara
Recommended
Nearly 28,000 foreign nationals deported this year

Nearly 28,000 foreign nationals deported this year
Commercial vehicle turned into ‘animal ambulance’

Commercial vehicle turned into ‘animal ambulance’
Interest in caravans, tiny houses rises after quakes

Interest in caravans, tiny houses rises after quakes
Fish species decline rapidly in Marmara

Fish species decline rapidly in Marmara
National blood stocks drop to below critical level

National blood stocks drop to below critical level
Country’s building inventory to be prepared: Minister

Country’s building inventory to be prepared: Minister
WORLD China rehearses sealing off Taiwan, US deploys naval destroyer

China rehearses 'sealing off' Taiwan, US deploys naval destroyer

China simulated "sealing off" Taiwan during a third day of wargames around the self-ruled island on Monday, as the United States deployed a naval destroyer into Beijing-claimed waters in a show of force.

ECONOMY Unemployment declines in US, but no political pay off for Biden

Unemployment declines in US, but no political pay off for Biden

President Joe Biden keeps seeing good economic news and bad public approval ratings. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent in March.

SPORTS Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits

Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits

It’s been the longest wait, their whole lives, in fact. But Race Lessar and Landen Ozzello are finally right where they want to be, on a snowy slope close to home, molding snow into a ski jump.