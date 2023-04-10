‘Brain drain from North soars’

Salim UZUN – ANTALYA

Since the beginning of the war between Ukraine and Russia, there has been an intensive brain drain from the countries to Türkiye, Özlenen Özkan, the rector of Akdeniz University, has said.

Within the scope of the brain drain Türkiye has been giving abroad, the tables have recently started to turn back, albeit on a small scale.

Professor Dr. Özlenen Özkan, the rector of Akdeniz University, said that especially information technology experts prefer to migrate to the Mediterranean, noting that they examine each application in detail.

Stressing the slight increase in applications from foreigners for academic staff positions, Özkan said that the applications to establish companies in Türkiye have also increased and that more than 100 software company establishment applications were made to Akdeniz University’s technology center.

Within the university’s technopolis, six companies and nearly 40 personnel started to operate in the field of informatics, according to Özkan.

“Incredibly accomplished software developers came here from Ukraine and Russia. This is of great benefit to the country,” Özkan said.

Özkan added that the number of applications to fine arts and Turkology fields has also increased.