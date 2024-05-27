Bozcaada municipality cracks down on ‘Tiny Houses’

Bozcaada municipality cracks down on ‘Tiny Houses’

ÇANAKKALE
Bozcaada municipality cracks down on ‘Tiny Houses’

The municipality of Bozcaada, a key tourist hub in the western province of Çanakkale, has taken the decision to seal wooden houses on wheels, known as “Tiny Houses,” which have proliferated on the island recently.

The move aims to prevent illegal accommodation and maintain the island’s integrity. The municipality announced that water and electricity services will not be provided to these mobile structures, and any existing connections will be cut off.

The municipality is also working on a zoning plan to address this issue. In a recent statement, the municipality emphasized the importance of protecting the island’s agricultural lands and cultural assets, as deploying Tiny Houses without permission is illegal under zoning and conservation laws.

The municipality warned that those who install or aid in the installation of these structures on the agricultural lands face penalties, including imprisonment and fines.

Legal proceedings will be initiated against offenders, and a formal complaint will the filed with the chief public prosecutor’s office.

In their April 9, 2021 meeting, the Bozcaada Municipality Council decided to ban the entry of Tiny Houses onto agricultural lands.

Deputy Mayor Gülay Uslu stated that the influx of Tiny Houses is inconsistent with the island’s natural structure and zoning laws, and measures are being taken to prevent their proliferation. Similar actions are being implemented in other provinces such as Edirne, Bodrum and Muğla.

Tourism,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade
LATEST NEWS

  1. Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

    Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

  2. Berzeg laid to rest after yearlong disappearance

    Berzeg laid to rest after yearlong disappearance

  3. Ministry launches fieldwork to address low fertility rate

    Ministry launches fieldwork to address low fertility rate

  4. Youth to present report on new charter to parliament

    Youth to present report on new charter to parliament

  5. Bus driver detained after fatal crash in southern Türkiye

    Bus driver detained after fatal crash in southern Türkiye
Recommended
Berzeg laid to rest after yearlong disappearance

Berzeg laid to rest after yearlong disappearance
Ministry launches fieldwork to address low fertility rate

Ministry launches fieldwork to address low fertility rate
Youth to present report on new charter to parliament

Youth to present report on new charter to parliament
Bus driver detained after fatal crash in southern Türkiye

Bus driver detained after fatal crash in southern Türkiye
Erdoğan labels new constitution efforts national duty

Erdoğan labels new constitution efforts 'national duty'
Heavy rains cause flooding in Hatay

Heavy rains cause flooding in Hatay
Smart drug turns cancer patient’s white hair black

Smart drug turns cancer patient’s white hair black
WORLD Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

Saudi Arabia named a new ambassador to Damascus on May 26, state media has said, more than a year after the two Arab nations resumed ties following a prolonged rift over Syria's war.

ECONOMY Capacity utilization, business confidence decline in May

Capacity utilization, business confidence decline in May

The capacity utilization rate (CUR) in the key manufacturing sector fell, while business morale deteriorated in May, according to official data released on May 27.

SPORTS Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Panathinaikos came back from a 14-point deficit and captured its seventh EuroLeague title on May 26 night, defeating the presumed favorite Real Madrid 95-80.
﻿