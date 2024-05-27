Bozcaada municipality cracks down on ‘Tiny Houses’

ÇANAKKALE

The municipality of Bozcaada, a key tourist hub in the western province of Çanakkale, has taken the decision to seal wooden houses on wheels, known as “Tiny Houses,” which have proliferated on the island recently.

The move aims to prevent illegal accommodation and maintain the island’s integrity. The municipality announced that water and electricity services will not be provided to these mobile structures, and any existing connections will be cut off.

The municipality is also working on a zoning plan to address this issue. In a recent statement, the municipality emphasized the importance of protecting the island’s agricultural lands and cultural assets, as deploying Tiny Houses without permission is illegal under zoning and conservation laws.

The municipality warned that those who install or aid in the installation of these structures on the agricultural lands face penalties, including imprisonment and fines.

Legal proceedings will be initiated against offenders, and a formal complaint will the filed with the chief public prosecutor’s office.

In their April 9, 2021 meeting, the Bozcaada Municipality Council decided to ban the entry of Tiny Houses onto agricultural lands.

Deputy Mayor Gülay Uslu stated that the influx of Tiny Houses is inconsistent with the island’s natural structure and zoning laws, and measures are being taken to prevent their proliferation. Similar actions are being implemented in other provinces such as Edirne, Bodrum and Muğla.