Botswana seals energy, mining deals with Oman

Botswana seals energy, mining deals with Oman

Gaboron, Botswana
Botswana seals energy, mining deals with Oman

Botswana has signed energy and mining exploration agreements with Oman as it seeks to deepen economic ties with the sultanate, the presidency said.

The Southern Africa nation has been courting Gulf states as it seeks to diversify an economy heavily reliant on diamonds, of which it is the world's leading producer by value.

President Duma Boko and Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq agreed to develop a 500-megawatt solar photovoltaic plant with battery storage, the presidency said on Monday.

The two sides also signed a joint exploration agreement covering copper, gold, graphite and iron ore.

A separate infrastructure deal includes storage at Namibia's port town of Walvis Bay and the Tshele Hills Strategic Petroleum Depot to bolster supply security.

The presidency did not disclose the value of the deals.

Botswana relies on diamonds for about a third of its gross domestic product, but revenues have fallen sharply due to weak prices and rising competition from lab-grown stones, which has curbed demand.

In March, S&P Global Ratings downgraded the country's long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings, citing "structural weakness in global diamond demand."

"The downgrade reflects our view that global diamond demand will likely remain weak for longer, weighing on Botswana's already-strained economy and public finances," the New York-based agency said.

Boko used his visit to France last week to meet employers federation MEDEF and publish an article in business daily La Tribune touting Botswana's appeal to investors.

The country is among several African governments and firms seeking a stake in De Beers, the world's leading diamond company, as the industry grapples with a prolonged downturn.

De Beers is majority-owned by British mining giant Anglo American, with a 15 percent stake held by Botswana.

In February, Anglo American cut the value of De Beers by $2.3 billion after reporting similar impairment charges in 2025 and 2024, leaving the unit with a value of $2.3 billion.

Qatar,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Lebanon, Israel agree to direct negotiations after Washington talks

Lebanon, Israel agree to direct negotiations after Washington talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Lebanon, Israel agree to direct negotiations after Washington talks

    Lebanon, Israel agree to direct negotiations after Washington talks

  2. Trump: Iran talks could resume in Pakistan within next 2 days

    Trump: Iran talks could resume in Pakistan within next 2 days

  3. Turkish, Pakistani foreign ministers discuss talks between US, Iran

    Turkish, Pakistani foreign ministers discuss talks between US, Iran

  4. Lebanon says Israel ceasefire talks mark ‘new track’ separate from Iran

    Lebanon says Israel ceasefire talks mark ‘new track’ separate from Iran

  5. Erdoğan speaks with Hungary’s PM-elect Magyar after election win

    Erdoğan speaks with Hungary’s PM-elect Magyar after election win
Recommended
EU agrees to double tariffs on foreign steel

EU agrees to double tariffs on foreign steel
Türkiye emerges as alternative route for global real estate investors

Türkiye emerges as alternative route for global real estate investors
Asian stocks rally, crude drops on lingering hope for a peace deal

Asian stocks rally, crude drops on lingering hope for a peace deal
ICT sector draws most foreign investments in February

ICT sector draws most foreign investments in February
Lufthansa pilots strike as cabin crew call further stoppage

Lufthansa pilots strike as cabin crew call further stoppage
Luxury group LVMH sales feel impact from Mideast conflict

Luxury group LVMH sales feel impact from Mideast conflict
WORLD Lebanon, Israel agree to direct negotiations after Washington talks

Lebanon, Israel agree to direct negotiations after Washington talks

Israel and Lebanon agreed to direct negotiations following talks in Washington on Tuesday that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had hailed as a "historic opportunity" for peace.

ECONOMY EU agrees to double tariffs on foreign steel

EU agrees to double tariffs on foreign steel

European Union lawmakers and countries agreed to double tariffs on foreign steel on Monday, to shield the bloc's struggling industry from a flood of cheap Chinese exports.
SPORTS Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray’s grip on the Süper Lig title race tightened on the night of April 12 as a frustrating 1-1 home draw against mid-table Kocaelispor allowed archrival Fenerbahçe to close within two points of the summit.  
﻿