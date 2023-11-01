Bosphorus witnesses abundance in bluefish

Bosphorus witnesses abundance in bluefish

ISTANBUL
Bosphorus witnesses abundance in bluefish

With the fishing season entering its second month, the Istanbul Strait is currently experiencing an abundance of a highly consumed fish, the bluefish, widely referred as the "prince of Bosphorus," for the past 10 days.

Fishermen noted that they catch bluefish on the Black Sea side of Bosphorus, citing the abundance seems to be accompanied by an increase in the size of the fish. The smallest bluefish weigh around 300 grams, with some reaching up to 600 grams. They told daily Milliyet that prices for bluefish start at 200 Turkish Liras.

"Bluefish is abundant, but for the price to drop further, it needs to become even more plentiful," said fisherman Yaşar Çay.

Providing information on the last two months of the fishing season, Hamdi Arpa, a fish market manager in Istanbul, noted that the size of the fish, which is influenced by temperature, also affects the price.

"As bluefish grows, its price rises. To make it more affordable, we need even more abundance, but we can't predict the weather conditions," Arpa stated.

Reminding that Türkiye’s annual bluefish production is approximately 5,000 tons, Arpa noted that the price per kilogram averaged 360 liras last month, rising to 370 liras in October.

Arpa pointed out that not only the price but also the demand and consumption of bluefish are influenced by the weather conditions, citing that the high temperatures persisting until the end of October have decreased the demand.

Fisherman Kenan Aktunç stated customers have given positive feedback that this year's anchovies are more flavorful than in previous years.

"I don't know if it's due to longing, but they generally say that the fish is very delicious. Even customers from the Black Sea region come to buy it from the market in Istanbul. As you know, people from the Black Sea usually don't buy Marmara anchovies, but they say they really like this anchovy and buy it repeatedly," Aktunç expressed.

The fisherman also stated that they expect to see smaller species of the bluefish on the market in November.

A fishing ban is imposed every year between April 15 - Sept. 1 to preserve fish eggs and ensure sustainable fish farming.

In the first nine months of this year, Türkiye obtained more than $313 million from fish exports to approximately 35 countries.

In a statement in April, the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry noted that Türkiye ranked first among European Union countries in aquaculture, generating $1.7 billion in revenue by exporting fisheries to 103 countries in 2022.

The ministry recently initiated efforts to introduce oyster farming in Türkiye, aiming to claim a significant stake in the global aquaculture market.

blue fish,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Influencer detained over money laundering

Influencer detained over money laundering
LATEST NEWS

  1. Influencer detained over money laundering

    Influencer detained over money laundering

  2. Akşener accuses Hamas support of 'serving Israel's agenda'

    Akşener accuses Hamas support of 'serving Israel's agenda'

  3. Three Russians arrested in New York for shipping arms components

    Three Russians arrested in New York for shipping arms components

  4. Mass exodus of Afghans as deadline to leave Pakistan arrives

    Mass exodus of Afghans as deadline to leave Pakistan arrives

  5. Israeli airstrikes crush apartments in Gaza refugee camp

    Israeli airstrikes crush apartments in Gaza refugee camp
Recommended
Influencer detained over money laundering

Influencer detained over money laundering
Akşener accuses Hamas support of serving Israels agenda

Akşener accuses Hamas support of 'serving Israel's agenda'
Erdoğan offers new security mechanism amid Gaza war

Erdoğan offers new security mechanism amid Gaza war
Turkish, Greek boats clash in Aegean waters

Turkish, Greek boats clash in Aegean waters
Ceremony held to commemorate people killed in İzmir quake

Ceremony held to commemorate people killed in İzmir quake
Vets look after animals despite harsh weather

Vets look after animals despite harsh weather
WORLD Three Russians arrested in New York for shipping arms components

Three Russians arrested in New York for shipping arms components

Three Russians were arrested Tuesday in New York for evading US sanctions to ship electronic components for weapons used by Moscow in its war in Ukraine, authorities said.
ECONOMY We aim to achieve balanced growth, fiscal discipline: Şimşek

We aim to achieve balanced growth, fiscal discipline: Şimşek

The government aims to achieve a more balanced, inclusive and sustainable high growth level, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, also vowing to reinstate fiscal discipline.
SPORTS Man Utd say big goodbye to Bobby Charlton with win

Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Oct. 21 night on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giant said a "big goodbye" to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.