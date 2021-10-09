Bosphorus Film Festival reveals lineup for 9th annual event

ISTANBUL
The ninth Bosphorus Film Festival, which is scheduled to be held on Oct. 23-30 in Istanbul, announced the films that will vie for the Best Film Award, organizers said on Oct. 8. 

A total of 10 movies will compete for the Golden Dolphin Award in the national feature film competition of the festival, which is supported by the Turkish Culture Ministry, the Bosphorus Culture and Arts Foundation said.

Anadolu Agency is the global communication partner for the festival.

Among the films that will vie for the award are Juja Dobrachkous's Bebia, My Only Desire, Susana Nobre's Jack’s Ride, Isabel Lamberti's Last Days of Spring, Shujun Wei's Ripples of Life, Han Shuai's Summer Blur, Kiro Russo's The Great Movement, Ahmet Toklu's Pota (The Hoop), Chema Garcia Ibarra's The Sacred Spirit, Cristina Grosan's Things Worth Weeping For, Hajni Kis' Wild Roots.

Films will be awarded in several categories. The grand prize of the festival is 50,000 Turkish Lira (over $ 5,600).

Among the jury members announced earlier this week are Anne Delseth, Kamyar Mohsenin, Hilal Baydarov, Svetla Tsotsorkova, and Yoshi Yatabe.

Festival tickets will be available as of Oct. 13 and the screening will be held at Atlas 1948 on Istanbul’s European side, and Kadıköy cinemas on the city’s Asian side.

China’s Xi calls for peaceful reunification with Taiwan
