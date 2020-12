Borusan Sanat presents new online platform

Borusan Sanat enters the New Year with its new online platform, borusansanat.tv.

In addition to concerts performed by Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra and Borusan Quartet, the new recordings of the concerts at Borusan Music House will be waiting for music lovers at borusansanat.tv.

The first concert will be shown in the online platform live on Jan 3, 2021 at 11.30 am.