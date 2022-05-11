border_less Artbook Days hosts artbooks from all around world

  • May 11 2022 07:00:00

border_less Artbook Days hosts artbooks from all around world

ISTANBUL
border_less Artbook Days hosts artbooks from all around world

The fourth edition of border_less Artbook Days starts today and will continue until May 15 at Arter.

It is an initiative that aims to bring together artists and art initiatives that work with text and publications with museums, galleries, and publishing institutions by creating a novel mutual ground.

The new edition of border_less Artbook Days features publications and productions by 26 artists, 12 art initiatives and 15 art institutions from nine countries.

The founders of the event, Melek Gencer and artist Huo RF said: “When we founded border_less website, in 2018, we wanted to create a platform to learn and share from different artists’ works and practices. We wanted to give space for interviews with artists, writers, and so on. We still provide border_less as an independent platform for writers and artists writing about art. We work both with writers and artists.”

After border_less website’s success, Gencer and Huo RF decided to establish an art book fair, and they founded border_less Artbook Days. “We met with art professionals, galleries and institutions, and finally, we managed to make our first move,” the duo said.

An accompanying program of public talks that revolve around art and artists’ books and several book launches will also be held over the course of the four-day event.

 

Turkey, Istanbul,

WORLD Shanghai reaffirms ‘zero-COVID’; WHO says not sustainable

Shanghai reaffirms ‘zero-COVID’; WHO says not sustainable
MOST POPULAR

  1. Defense minister discusses aircraft, commercial ships with Ukrainian counterpart

    Defense minister discusses aircraft, commercial ships with Ukrainian counterpart

  2. President Erdoğan announces judicial reform

    President Erdoğan announces judicial reform

  3. Sponges emerge at seabed of Marmara against mucilage

    Sponges emerge at seabed of Marmara against mucilage

  4. Eight Turkish citizens kidnapped from bus in Haiti: Official

    Eight Turkish citizens kidnapped from bus in Haiti: Official

  5. CHP leader slams gov’t over Syria policy

    CHP leader slams gov’t over Syria policy
Recommended
Art market grows with CI Bloom

Art market grows with CI Bloom
Warhol portrait of Marilyn Monroe fetches record $195 mn

Warhol portrait of Marilyn Monroe fetches record $195 mn
Bob Dylan installs artwork in French vineyard

Bob Dylan installs artwork in French vineyard
‘A Strange Loop’ leads Tony nominations ahead of June gala

‘A Strange Loop’ leads Tony nominations ahead of June gala
Webb telescope’s first full color, scientific images to come

Webb telescope’s first full color, scientific images to come
Refik Anadol’s NFT to be sold at Christie’s

Refik Anadol’s NFT to be sold at Christie’s
WORLD Shanghai reaffirms ‘zero-COVID’; WHO says not sustainable

Shanghai reaffirms ‘zero-COVID’; WHO says not sustainable

Shanghai reaffirmed China’s strict “zero-COVID” approach to pandemic control Wednesday, a day after the head of the World Health Organization said that was not sustainable and urged China to change strategies.

ECONOMY Unemployment rate inches up to 11.5 pct in March

Unemployment rate inches up to 11.5 pct in March

The unemployment rate increased from 11.1 percent in February to 11.5 percent in March, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has said.

SPORTS Cryptocurrency at Istanbul derby kick-off causes controversy

Cryptocurrency at Istanbul derby kick-off causes controversy

A FIFA-licensed referee sparked debate for using a cryptocurrency at the kick-off ceremony of last weekend’s Istanbul derby as the Turkish Football Federation started an investigation.