Book set to contribute to field of translation 

  • March 05 2021 07:00:00

Book set to contribute to field of translation 

ANKARA
Book set to contribute to field of translation

 

A translator’s guide, a public affairs term bank and a dictionary of public institutions, has been prepared by the Communications Directorate as a roadmap for public translation.

Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun announced the completion of the book, formulated to contribute to the field of translation.

Writing the foreword of the Translator’s Reference Book, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized that Turkey has been an indispensable actor in the region recently.

“I believe that the Public Term Bank and Translator’s Reference Book will fill an important gap in explaining the country’s thesis, our view of the world, the struggle of our nation and state for humanity, and the work we do for world peace,” Erdoğan said.

In his post shared on his social media account, Altun said, “We believe it will make valuable contributions to the field of translation in public institutions from a holistic perspective.”

The publications are available online on the Communications Directorate’s website.

MOST POPULAR

  1. King Road comes to light in Bodrum

    King Road comes to light in Bodrum

  2. Istanbul’s Bridges illuminated in green

    Istanbul’s Bridges illuminated in green

  3. Military helicopter crashes in southeast Turkey

    Military helicopter crashes in southeast Turkey

  4. Turkey tightening virus inspections amid normalization

    Turkey tightening virus inspections amid normalization

  5. Restaurant serves salmon fish döner kebab in Black Sea province

    Restaurant serves salmon fish döner kebab in Black Sea province
Recommended
Turkish engineer accuses Elon Musk of slavery in SpaceX rocket project

Turkish engineer accuses Elon Musk of slavery in SpaceX rocket project
Meteorite found on chickpea field sold for $180,000

Meteorite found on chickpea field sold for $180,000
Workers search for personal belongings under rubble of buildings destroyed in İzmir quake

Workers search for personal belongings under rubble of buildings destroyed in İzmir quake
Istanbul court hears witnesses in Khashoggi case

Istanbul court hears witnesses in Khashoggi case
Military helicopter crashes in southeast Turkey

Military helicopter crashes in southeast Turkey
President Erdoğan vows to continue reform agenda

President Erdoğan vows to continue reform agenda
WORLD FETÖ ad removed in New York’s Time Square after fallout

FETÖ ad removed in New York’s Time Square after fallout

A defamation campaign advertisement by members of the FETÖ against Turkey has been removed in New York City after backlash from the Turkish community. 
ECONOMY Gas exploration in Black Sea to cover 10,000 square kilometers

Gas exploration in Black Sea to cover 10,000 square kilometers

Seismic analysis activities will be conducted in a 10,000-square-meter area in the Black Sea for new natural gas discoveries, Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez told a group of journalists on March 3.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes beat Valencia Basket for 5th straight win

Anadolu Efes beat Valencia Basket for 5th straight win

Anadolu Efes defeated Valencia Basket 99-83 on March 2 to claim their fifth consecutive win in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague. 