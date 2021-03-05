Book set to contribute to field of translation

ANKARA

A translator’s guide, a public affairs term bank and a dictionary of public institutions, has been prepared by the Communications Directorate as a roadmap for public translation.

Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun announced the completion of the book, formulated to contribute to the field of translation.

Writing the foreword of the Translator’s Reference Book, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized that Turkey has been an indispensable actor in the region recently.

“I believe that the Public Term Bank and Translator’s Reference Book will fill an important gap in explaining the country’s thesis, our view of the world, the struggle of our nation and state for humanity, and the work we do for world peace,” Erdoğan said.

In his post shared on his social media account, Altun said, “We believe it will make valuable contributions to the field of translation in public institutions from a holistic perspective.”

The publications are available online on the Communications Directorate’s website.