Bond star Daniel Craig receives same medal as 007

Bond star Daniel Craig receives same medal as 007

LONDON
Bond star Daniel Craig receives same medal as 007

James Bond actor Daniel Craig on Oct. 18 received the same honor held by his fictional character, as he is set to retire from the role.

The 54-year-old British actor who played Bond for the fifth and final time in 2021 film “No Time To Die,” was made a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George, a rare honor that author Ian Fleming bestowed on his fictional agent.

Craig bowed his head and smirked as Princess Anne, wearing naval uniform, put the order on its ribbon around his neck during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The actor received the honor for his outstanding contribution to film and theater.

Craig was in the British capital for the European premiere of whodunnit drama “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” which closed the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 16.

“We’ve been expecting you”, the royal family’s official Twitter account captioned its photograph, quoting a line famously used by a Bond villain.

James Bond was said to have received the honor in his obituary in “You Only Live Twice,” Ian Fleming Publications tweeted.

It was not the first time Craig reprised his Bond role with the royal family in on the joke.

He donned a tuxedo to film a spoof clip with Queen Elizabeth II and her corgis for the opening ceremony of the 2012 Games Olympics hosted by London.

007,

TÜRKIYE Akar invites Greek defense minister to Türkiye

Akar invites Greek defense minister to Türkiye
MOST POPULAR

  1. Lethality of COVID lower than flu

    Lethality of COVID lower than flu

  2. Presidential spokesperson rejects chemical weapon allegations

    Presidential spokesperson rejects chemical weapon allegations

  3. Akar invites Greek defense minister to Türkiye

    Akar invites Greek defense minister to Türkiye

  4. Balloon crash kills 2 Spanish tourists in Cappadocia

    Balloon crash kills 2 Spanish tourists in Cappadocia

  5. Four suspects arrested over Turkish DJ’s death in England

    Four suspects arrested over Turkish DJ’s death in England
Recommended
Hittite-era finds come to light in Uşaklı

Hittite-era finds come to light in Uşaklı
Rapper Little Simz wins Mercury Prize

Rapper Little Simz wins Mercury Prize
Alyssa Milano: women ‘refusing to be silenced’ since MeToo

Alyssa Milano: women ‘refusing to be silenced’ since MeToo
Kevin Spacey finishes testimony at NY civil sex abuse trial

Kevin Spacey finishes testimony at NY civil sex abuse trial
Can the Rock steady the DC universe with ‘Black Adam’

Can the Rock steady the DC universe with ‘Black Adam’?
Sri Lankan author wins Booker Prize

Sri Lankan author wins Booker Prize
WORLD UK PM on brink as political chaos deepens

UK PM on brink as political chaos deepens

Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday faced more calls from her own party to step down after a key minister quit and lawmakers rebelled during "a day of extraordinary mayhem".

ECONOMY R&D spending rises to 82 billion Turkish Liras last year

R&D spending rises to 82 billion Turkish Liras last year

Gross domestic expenditure on research and development (R&D) increased by 26 billion Turkish Liras or 49 percent from 2020 and reached 81.8 billion Turkish Liras ($9.1 billion) last year, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Olympic champ Mete Gazoz nabs bronze medal in world cup

Olympic champ Mete Gazoz nabs bronze medal in world cup

Olympic gold medalist recurve archer Mete Gazoz has won the bronze medal in the 2022 World Cup Final held in Mexico’s Tlaxcala.