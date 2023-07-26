Bolu mayor Özcan dismissed from CHP

The High Disciplinary Board of main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has issued a definitive dismissal sentence for Bolu Mayor Tanju Özcan, citing violations of party regulations.

The board revealed that the dismissal was based on specific provisions outlined in CHP regulation, referring to those pertaining to actions that run contrary to the party's bylaws, congress decisions, decisions made by authorized bodies and group decisions.

Furthermore, the board found that Özcan's behavior and attitude were deemed incompatible with his duties, responsibilities, and party membership.

In response to the request of the expulsion of him, Özcan had initiated a march from Bolu to the capital Ankara, rallying under the slogan of "Justice and Change." Upon arriving at the CHP headquarters, Özcan called for the resignation of party leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

Özcan had previously faced a year-long expulsion from the CHP, which came to an end in June. Following the defeat in the May elections, he escalated his criticisms of Kılıçdaroğlu and the party's leadership.

