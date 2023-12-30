Boeing urges 737 MAX inspections

Boeing urges 737 MAX inspections

NEW YORK
Boeing urges 737 MAX inspections

Boeing has said its 737 MAX aircraft should be inspected to check for loose hardware on plane rudder control systems.

The airplane maker recommended airlines undertake the inspection after an international operator discovered a bolt with a missing nut while performing routine maintenance, said a spokesperson for the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

"The FAA will consider additional action based on any further discovery of loose or missing hardware," said the FAA spokesperson, adding that Boeing had also found an undelivered aircraft with a bolt not properly tightened.

The Boeing plane "has been remedied," said a company spokesperson.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are recommending operators inspect their 737 MAX airplanes and inform us of any findings. We informed the FAA and our customers and will continue to keep them aware of the progress."

The inspection only lasts about two hours, but the issue comes on the heels of other manufacturing and production problems that forced the company to lower its delivery targets for the 737 MAX this year.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() British warship in Guyana waters, fanning tensions with Venezuela

British warship in Guyana waters, fanning tensions with Venezuela
LATEST NEWS

  1. British warship in Guyana waters, fanning tensions with Venezuela

    British warship in Guyana waters, fanning tensions with Venezuela

  2. Israel strikes Syria after rocket fire: Israeli army

    Israel strikes Syria after rocket fire: Israeli army

  3. China tensions rising, US revives WWII-era Pacific airfield

    China tensions rising, US revives WWII-era Pacific airfield

  4. 'Massive' Russian strikes kill at least 30 across Ukraine

    'Massive' Russian strikes kill at least 30 across Ukraine

  5. 'Exhausted' Gazans desperate for war to end as Israel presses offensive

    'Exhausted' Gazans desperate for war to end as Israel presses offensive
Recommended
For US fast food chains China too large to pass up

For US fast food chains China too large to pass up
US to extend suspension of EU steel tariffs

US to extend suspension of EU steel tariffs
Huawei expects revenue up 9 percent in 2023

Huawei expects revenue up 9 percent in 2023
Former VW bosss market manipulation trial revived

Former VW boss's market manipulation trial revived
Argentinas main union calls strike over Milei reforms

Argentina's main union calls strike over Milei reforms
Central Bank will continue to build up reserves in 2024

Central Bank will continue to build up reserves in 2024
WORLD British warship in Guyana waters, fanning tensions with Venezuela

British warship in Guyana waters, fanning tensions with Venezuela

A British warship arrived off the coast of Guyana on Friday, further fueling tensions over a territorial dispute with Venezuela, which has launched a major military exercise in response to what it termed an "unacceptable" threat.
ECONOMY Borusan Lojistik secures $33 million EBRD loan

Borusan Lojistik secures $33 million EBRD loan

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a loan of $33.2 million to Borusan Lojistik to finance the company’s capital expenditure, including measures to boost competitiveness.
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.