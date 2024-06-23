Boeing may avoid criminal charges over violations: Report

Boeing may avoid criminal charges over violations: Report

WASHINGTON
Boeing may avoid criminal charges over violations: Report

The U.S. Department of Justice is considering a deal with Boeing that would avoid criminal prosecution of the aerospace giant but may appoint a federal supervisor to oversee company progress on safety improvements, The New York Times has reported.

People familiar with the discussions told the daily that the terms of the possible alternative settlement, known as a deferred prosecution agreement, or DPA, are still subject to change.

A DOJ official involved in the case, Glenn Leon, chief of the fraud section criminal division, said in an email to a civil party lawyer seen by AFP that the department "has not made a decision" on the path it will take with respect to Boeing.

The DOJ is determining its next steps after concluding in May that Boeing could be prosecuted for violating a criminal settlement following two fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 which claimed 346 lives.

But the Times, citing sources familiar with the discussions, reported that after substantial internal debate, Justice officials "appear to have concluded that prosecuting Boeing would be too legally risky."

Officials also reportedly believe that the appointment of a watchdog would be "a quicker, more efficient way" to ensure safety and quality control improvements are made, the newspaper said.

Last month, the DOJ told the judge in the case it would give its decision no later than July 7.

The DOJ's Leon emailed Paul Cassell, a lawyer for families in the criminal case against Boeing, saying the Times reporting "was simply not correct."

The troubled planemaker had contested the department's conclusions in mid-June, but has recognized the gravity of the safety crisis and CEO Dave Calhoun told Congress that Boeing is "taking action and making progress."

US Department of Justice,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye tops European countries in rent increase

Türkiye tops European countries in rent increase
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye tops European countries in rent increase

    Türkiye tops European countries in rent increase

  2. Demand expected to shift to used cars after July

    Demand expected to shift to used cars after July

  3. Work initiated to address sexist, violent language in Turkish expressions

    Work initiated to address sexist, violent language in Turkish expressions

  4. Tuz Lake emerges as hub for healing tourism

    Tuz Lake emerges as hub for healing tourism

  5. Wine and Viticulture from Ottoman times to Turkish Republic

    Wine and Viticulture from Ottoman times to Turkish Republic
Recommended
Türkiye tops European countries in rent increase

Türkiye tops European countries in rent increase
Demand expected to shift to used cars after July

Demand expected to shift to used cars after July
Crypto exchange BtcTurk hit by cyberattack

Crypto exchange BtcTurk hit by cyberattack
Energy Minister proposes establishing ‘mega grid’

Energy Minister proposes establishing ‘mega grid’
Central Bank set to meet for rate decision this week

Central Bank set to meet for rate decision this week
Antalya welcomes 4 million visitors during Eid holiday

Antalya welcomes 4 million visitors during Eid holiday
Barcelona aims to become Airbnb-free zone by 2029

Barcelona aims to become Airbnb-free zone by 2029
WORLD Russia blames US for deadly missile attack on Crimea

Russia blames US for deadly missile attack on Crimea

Russia on Sunday said the United States had responsibility for a Ukrainian missile attack on Russian-annexed Crimea, which it said killed four people, including two children, and wounded over 100.
ECONOMY Türkiye tops European countries in rent increase

Türkiye tops European countries in rent increase

Türkiye has recorded the highest annual increase in rent among European Union members and EU candidate countries, according to data from Eurostat.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

The top two teams in Group F, Türkiye and Portugal, meet in Dortmund on June 22 knowing that victory for either could send it through as the section winner.
﻿