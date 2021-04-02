Body of wrecked plane to be turned into ‘pita place’

TRABZON
The body of a wrecked plane, which skidded off the runway at Trabzon Airport, located near the city of Trabzon in the eastern Black Sea region of Turkey, back in 2018, will be used as a “pita place” to serve Turkish “pide,” a type of pita bread, the province’s Yomra Municipality announced on April 1.

“The wrecked plane, kept in an isolated area, will be delivered to the municipality’s tea garden in the Sancak neighborhood,” said Mustafa Bıyık, the mayor of Yomra, in a written statement.

The municipality will not be paying any money for it, the statement added.

According to the mayor, the cost of transfer to be around 4 million Turkish Liras ($490,000) will be financed by business operators of the municipality’s tea garden.

On Jan. 13, 2018, the airliner, carrying 162 passengers and six crew members, slid off the track at Trabzon Airport, ending up just meters away from the sea. All the members were evacuated safely.

Later, the wrecked plane was taken to an isolated area in the district of Yomra with the help of a crane on Sept. 29, 2018.

