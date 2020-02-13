Body of watchman last seen in Mersin found off Cyprus

  • February 13 2020 10:45:00

Body of watchman last seen in Mersin found off Cyprus

ISTANBUL
Body of watchman last seen in Mersin found off Cyprus

The body of Oktay Avcı, a watchman who went fishing on Jan. 11 in the Tarsus district of the Mediterranean province of Mersin but whose whereabouts were unknown for 32 days, was found on the coast of Yenierenköy (Gialousa) town in Turkish Cyprus, 150 kilometers across the sea from Tarsus.

Upon suspicion that the body of the man found on the beach belongs to Avcı, his family came to Turkish Cyprus for identification.

Avcı's family, who was taken to the forensic medicine unit, identified on Feb. 12 that the body belonged to him.

Avcı and his friend Ömer Özer, who worked as watchmen at the Tarsus Police Department, set sail to fish on Jan. 11, however, Özer's body was found at sea on Jan. 16.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish president openly challenges Russia in Syria

    Turkish president openly challenges Russia in Syria

  2. Turkey, UK, US asked to arrest senior UAE officials

    Turkey, UK, US asked to arrest senior UAE officials

  3. First supermoon of 2020 brightens up Edirne skies

    First supermoon of 2020 brightens up Edirne skies

  4. US jets carry out airstrike in northeast Syria

    US jets carry out airstrike in northeast Syria

  5. Erdoğan says Turkey will hit regime forces anywhere if troops hurt

    Erdoğan says Turkey will hit regime forces anywhere if troops hurt
Recommended
Top Turkish official slams regime attacks in Idlib

Top Turkish official slams regime attacks in Idlib
3 YPG/PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

3 YPG/PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces
Turkey deports German national over terror links

Turkey deports German national over terror links
Four mine workers killed in road accident in western Turkey

Four mine workers killed in road accident in western Turkey
Ankara urges EU to take principled stand against terror

Ankara urges EU to take 'principled stand' against terror
Turkish, US officials discuss developments in Syria

Turkish, US officials discuss developments in Syria
WORLD Italian Senate lifts immunity of defiant Salvini over migrant boat

Italian Senate lifts immunity of defiant Salvini over migrant boat

Italian senators voted on Feb. 12 to lift immunity for far-right leader Matteo Salvini, opening the way for a potentially career-ending trial over accusations that he illegally detained migrants at sea last year.
ECONOMY Industrial output rises 8.6 pct in December

Industrial output rises 8.6 pct in December

Turkey’s industrial production increased by 3.6 percent year-on-year in December 2019, data from the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK) showed on Feb. 13.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko move to final four in Turkish Cup

Fenerbahçe Beko move to final four in Turkish Cup

Fenerbahçe Beko defeated Teksüt Bandırma 100-70 on Feb. 12 to qualify for the final four stage of the Solgar Vitamin Turkish Cup.