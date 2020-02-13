Body of watchman last seen in Mersin found off Cyprus

The body of Oktay Avcı, a watchman who went fishing on Jan. 11 in the Tarsus district of the Mediterranean province of Mersin but whose whereabouts were unknown for 32 days, was found on the coast of Yenierenköy (Gialousa) town in Turkish Cyprus, 150 kilometers across the sea from Tarsus.

Upon suspicion that the body of the man found on the beach belongs to Avcı, his family came to Turkish Cyprus for identification.

Avcı's family, who was taken to the forensic medicine unit, identified on Feb. 12 that the body belonged to him.

Avcı and his friend Ömer Özer, who worked as watchmen at the Tarsus Police Department, set sail to fish on Jan. 11, however, Özer's body was found at sea on Jan. 16.